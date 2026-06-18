South African media personality Aaron Moloisi's dramatic weight loss has raised concern among his fans

The online community had questions after seeing photos of the TV personality on social media

The multi-talented TV personality and actor previously made headlines when he landed a role in Ferguson Films' cancelled telenovela The Queen

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SA reacts to the latest photos of Aaron Moloisi. Image: Nozipho_Matshaba

Source: Twitter

Popular TV presenter and actor Aaron Moloisi trended on social media this week when his latest photos were shared on X.

Moloisi is the latest star to receive criticism for his weight loss after Pabi Moloi, who previously trended for her change in appearance.

Social media user Vissess shared photos of the Limpopo-born TV star on his X account on Wednesday, 17 June 2026.

He captioned the post: "Isn't that Aaron Moloisi? What went wrong with him, guys? The best of zange zange zangee. Aaron Moloisi, may God see you through, brother."

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South Africans comment on the photos

@Web3Marxi commented:

"Anyone can get sick. Even you, you don't know when the darker days will strike you."

@mzalatkm replied:

"If you can do research, most end-up like this."

@Mpumie416705 asked:

"Why do you guys like making fun of (former) public figures as if they are not human?"

@ChipanaMatlou asked:

"Is this the true state of Mr Aaron Moloisi?"

@FLOjitsuu said:

"It's giving Gomza."

@Lorrain33339261 reacted:

"Losing weight can be good, but sometimes we take it too far because social media makes us feel you don't look good enough because of our weight. For me, being too skinny is a no-no; some people prefer being skinny."

@Brian_Thee_MVP responded:

"Leqeba la monna ha le tshehwe. May he get through whatever his going through."

@kingnidas said:

"Nothing disgusts me more than an adult mocking and making fun of people's health for mere likes for attention and social media validation. You should be ashamed of yourselves, sies."

@lethu_mlonzi responded:

"We are the only race that loves seeing each other at their lowest and then we act as if we sympathize with the person, pathetic, you know it's him and then you still post and ask.​"

@ChiefJusticeHD wrote:

"Y'all did this to #Chadwick and then started to become sympathetic when you heard about his suffering from cancer. Satanic beings."

@Constitution_94 said:

"I think he is on a diet. He is a healthy freak."

@RachaelMakete replied:

"Ntokozo, what gives you the right to come to social media and ask such a question, this is malicious and disrespectful. What was he supposed to look like?"

The latest photos of TV personality Aaron Moloisi have Mzansi concerned. Image: AaronMoloisi

Source: UGC

Veteran presenter Pabi Moloi hits the gym amid weight loss backlash

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in May 2025 that Pabi Moloi had been working hard in the gym and shared her workout video.

The veteran radio/ TV presenter received praise for taking good care of herself from adoring fans.

Meanwhile, some sceptics continued to question Moloi's dramatic weight loss, attributing it to something else.

Briefly News got in touch with a trusted fitness expert to chat about Pabi's workout routine

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News