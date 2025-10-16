South African media personality Pabi Moloi's dramatic weight loss raised concern among her fans

The online community had questions after watching Pabi's latest video, showcasing how much she had changed over the years

This comes after her controversial divorce, which many believe may be the reason behind the star's dramatic change in appearance

South African TV and radio star Paballo "Pabi" Moloi is once again trending online for her dramatic weight loss.

The media personality shared a new video on her social media page doing some shopping at a hardware store.

The clip, posted by Twitter (X) user Zikamnyamane, sees Pabi browsing through an aisle and admiring the items on display. She can be heard in conversation with another person in the background while she speaks with her phone's front camera facing her.

Her slimmer appearance is noticeable, from her sunken cheeks to her protruding cheekbones and her signature oversized spectacles, which now dominate her face more than ever. However, even with the noticeable change in appearance, Pabi remains as bubbly as ever.

Balancing a radio job with her newly launched podcast with her brother, not to mention the demanding role of motherhood, Pabi juggles her titles with grace and ease. And on top of that, she rarely misses a day at the gym.

Having gone on a wellness journey that has seen her shed a significant amount of weight, Pabi has changed drastically from the fuller-figured woman many South Africans grew up seeing and listening to.

It is this change that has sparked concern about her well-being, and many online users in the comment section had plenty to say about Pabi's new appearance.

Watch Pabi Moloi's video below:

Online users react to Pabi Moloi's weight loss

Fans were shocked and expressed concern for Pabi Moloi's slimmer figure. Read their comments below.

Nomondensele said:

"I legit really hope she’s ok."

Lola12says posted:

"Just saw an old photo of her, and I really hope she’s fine."

PovertykillerB wrote:

"I hope whatever she's going through, she gets better soon. I'm praying for her, truly."

Sweetpe88084627 added:

"This is not the Pabi we all know, man. I wish her well."

Meanwhile, others speculate that her divorce may be the reason behind Pabi's noticeable change in appearance over the years.

The radio personality's past marriage has been at the centre of tabloid headlines after her ex-husband, Ruan Adams, demanded half of her multi-million-rand estate.

Online users speculate that the stress from the divorce and her ex's demands may have contributed to Pabi's weight loss.

RefilweMola speculated:

"She's paying her ex-husband every month, maybe that's why."

Zaddy_Bruh said:

"That R10,000 per month alimony to her ex-husband is taking a toll on her."

Anthr_Homie added:

"Spousal support is not a game."

Jongilizwe5 noted:

"Divorce is dangerous."

