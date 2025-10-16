Mzansi Reacts to Mihlali Ndamase’s Skin Breakout: “This Is Not Normal Acne”
- South African influencer Mihlali Ndamase was shamed for her acne breakout
- The influencer recently posted a video where she went makeup-free, and the reactions to her skin were mixed
- Online users speculated about Mihlali's breakout as well as what could have caused it
South African content creator and businesswoman Mihlali Ndamase has once again landed on the wrong side of social media, and this time, it's her skin that's catching shade.
The famous influencer and YouTuber recently updated her channel, sharing her first video in five months, and it was one of her famous makeup tutorials.
Having risen to fame through the step-by-step beauty lessons, Mihlali revisited her first love by giving fans and subscribers a detailed, updated makeup look.
Uploaded on 13 October 2025, the 42-minute video begins with a bare-faced Mihlali introducing the video and welcoming her viewers back.
Her face showed visible acne scars, which she dismissed as "another breakout" and highlighted her years-long battle with her skin.
"For my day ones, you guys know me and my ongoing journey with acne. The girl had it nipped in the bud, but my skin broke out again recently."
Declaring her official return to YouTube, Mihlali promised to give her subscribers a rundown of her skincare journey and how she tamed her breakout.
She then proceeds with her tutorial, taking fans through her application, naming the products she's using, and ultimately revealing the fabulous final look.
Her video garnered over 62,000 views in just two days and received over 300 comments from loyal fans and critics alike, who shared their thoughts on Mihlali's updated makeup look and YouTube comeback.
However, the tone was different on Twitter (X) as several online users commented on the influencer's breakout, and their criticism was anything but constructive.
Watch Mihlali Ndamase's video below:
Mzansi reacts to Mihlali Ndamase's tutorial
Online users speculated about the influencer's acne, with some blaming her alleged skin-bleaching procedures for the damage to her skin. Read their comments below.
MissLeera20 said:
"This is not a hormonal acne issue. Those glow shots have bad effects, and this is one example of such."
Praise99993 speculated:
"This is the result of skin bleaching if you look closely. This is not normal acne."
mandymatsinhe threw shade:
"So this is how you look without your makeup?"
Meanwhile, fans defended Mihlali in the comments section.
Mantombiii said:
"I hope we all understand that hormonal acne is a skin condition that many people deal with. Some days your skin is better, and some days you break out. Skin is complex."
GrizzinLuv wrote:
"I’m no fan of miss girl, but when she started out on YouTube, she was very transparent about her skin problems. She literally used to praise the L.A Girl concealer because it hid her blemishes well."
ciiruwainaina added:
"It’s SO hard to deal with, and people are incredibly insensitive about it."
BolelePolisa could relate:
"Still struggle with it, but removing dairy from my diet and increasing greens has helped a lot."
Mihlali Ndamase gets compared to her ex's wife
In more Mihlali Ndamase updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the influencer being compared to her ex-boyfriend's wife.
Online users were stunned after seeing the woman the influencer's man left for her, with some even calling him greedy.
