Actress Lerato Nxumalo celebrated two major career achievements and could barely contain her joy

The former Scandal! star recently landed a role in an upcoming Netflix series alongside a star-studded cast

Moreover, Lerato also marked a massive milestone on her YouTube channel, both calling for a celebration, and her supporters did not hold back their cheers

Actress Lerato Nxumalo celebrated two major career milestones. Images: lratonxumalo

Source: Instagram

It's South African actress Lerato Nxumalo's year of "congratulations", and she has good reason to celebrate.

Coming from her fairytale wedding, it's clear that the universe has been generous to the actress, as her career has undergone a major glow-up.

On 15 October 2025, she took to her Instagram page to celebrate landing a role in Netflix's upcoming drama series, Bad Influencer. She stars beside some of the country's most-decorated stars, including beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi, who will make her professional debut.

Speaking on her role, Lerato gave all the credit to God.

"When God opens a door, no matter how small, walk through it with faith. This was such a full-circle moment for me. Thank you to the team for an amazing experience."

Set to premiere on 31 October, the show also features Cindy Mahlangu, Thapelo Mokoena, and Zikhona Sodlaka, who join Lerato in what is expected to be a blockbuster series. But that's not all.

The celebrations continued as the actress pulled out numbered balloons to mark reaching over 200,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Opened on 28 July 2016, the page has focused on lifestyle and beauty content, as well as Lerato's famous vlogs, where she gives viewers a glimpse into her life. At one point, the actress had left the film industry to focus solely on content creation, and it's evident that her hard work has paid off.

Lerato Nxumalo celebrated landing a role on Netflix's 'Bad Influencer' and her YouTube channel reaching over 200,000 subscribers. Image: lratonxumalo

Source: Instagram

Reflecting on the milestone, Lerato expressed gratitude to her supporters.

"We’ve already grown past 200K in just two weeks, and I’m honestly so, so grateful. Thank you to everyone who watches, supports and believes in my channel. Your love means everything to me."

Cheer and congratulatory messages flooded her comment section from adoring fans who celebrated the actress's career progression.

See Lerato Nxumalo's post below:

South Africans show love to Lerato Nxumalo

Fans and followers congratulated Lerato on the double celebrations and admired her consistency. Read their comments below.

Actress Cindy Mahlangu said:

"Your year of CONGRATULATIONS!! I’m so proud of you."

_sikelihle wrote:

"Girl, you deserve more, vlogging for us on your wedding/ honeymoon too. We don’t deserve you."

mandy_careswa admired Lerato Nxumalo:

"Lerato, you deserve it! The way you pour out with the consistency on that app! Congratulations, mama."

Supporters admired Lerato Nxumalo's consistency in her work. Image: lratonxumalo

Source: Instagram

sanele_baloyi posted:

"Seeing this while watching your wedding vlog part one. Such a simple and clean, hardworking girly. You deserve it all!"

mis_lee21 showed love to Lerato Nxumalo:

"So well deserved, hun. Much love from Botswana."

i___wll cheered:

"Aaaahhh, my favourite YouTuber!!! Mina, I’m already celebrating 1M subscribers. God is showing off with you. MEGA LOVE!!!"

Khanyi Mbau celebrates her birthday

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Khanyi Mbau's touching letter to herself on her birthday.

The actress and socialite reflected on her journey and admired her determination to push through despite the negativity.

Source: Briefly News