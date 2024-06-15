Lerato Nxumalo will bid farewell to national TV screens for a while after she appeared on an e.TV soapie

Scandal! actress Lerato Nxumalo, who played Phakamile Mdletshe, opened up about her time on the TV show

Lerato Nxumalo told her fans what they could expect from her in the future after many fell in love with her on the soapie

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Lerato Nxumalo is moving on after playing Phakamile Mdletshe, a prostitute on Scandal!. The actress got candid about how the role on the eTV show has helped her grow.

Lerato Nxumalo had her final 'Scandal!' episode and she shared her future plans. Image: @lratonxumalo

Source: Instagram

Lerato Nxumalo's stints on Durban Gen, Scandal! and other shows put her on South African TV screens. Many fans were eager to know what Lerato has in store.

Lerato Nxumalo quits Scandal!

According to Sunday World, Lerato Nxumalo had her last episode on Scandal! on 14 June 2024. She said it is her time to create content on a full-time basis. The actress said that playing Phakamile helped her to develop:

"Working with the team that successfully grew me as an actor has been such an honour. Thank you so much to Ochre Media and e.TV For the growth opportunity that you guys have given me. I am very very much appreciative."

The producer of Scandal!, Sanele Zulu, also praised Lerato. He said:

“Thank you, Lerato, for doing a fantastic job in portraying Phakamile and sharing you time with us at Scandal! Your talent is undeniable. We wish Nxumalo all the best for the future."

SA to miss Scandal!'s Phakamile Mdletshe

Online users commented on Lerato's departure from this scandal show. Peeps had high praises for how she performed.

Thabang Thabang said:

"You nailed it."

Karabo Sello wrote:

"Goodbye, I am gonna miss the character."

Phumlani Dlamini said:

"She played it so beautifully."

Portia Mdletye added:

"Goodbye Phaka sisi."

Sinhlatii Munhu declared:

"Eish mara, I won't forgive the producers of this soapie for this!"

Anthony Molomo gushed:

"Phakamile, loving you babe, you nail it I'm gonna miss you."

'Scandal!' drops Nhlamulo character

Briefly News previously reported that it is so sad to see yet another actor leaving a TV show that they contributed so much to while having many viewers stuck to their small screens. Mzansi's Scandal! has dropped one of their characters.

Social media has been buzzing recently after news of the Scandal! actors and Safta Award winner Matthews Rantsoma is leaving the show circulated on social media.

Recently, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on his Twitter (X) page that eTV's most-loved soapie, Scandal!, has dropped one of its powerful characters, Nhlamulo, who Rantsoma plays. The reason for the decision is still unknown.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News