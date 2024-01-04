Lerato Nxumalo has officially hard-launched her boyfriend

The Scandal! actress showed off her man in a social media post, though his face was hidden behind his sunglasses

Mzansi reacted to Lerato's post, where fans gushed over the loved-up actress while others criticised her

Fans reacted to Lerato Nxumalo slightly revealing her boyfriend's face after months of teasing. Images: lratonxumalo

Source: Instagram

Lerato Nxumalo has been giving her followers bits and pieces of her man, but it seems she's now ready to show him off. The Lingashoni actress posted a sweet photo with her man in matching outfits, posing for pictures.

Lerato Nxumalo slightly reveals her man's face

After months of soft launching her boyfriend on her social media page, Lerato Nxumalo finally gave her followers what they were asking for - kind of.

Famous for her role as Phakamile on Scandal!, Lerato's romantic life recently became a topic for discussion on social media, and she decided to ignore the noise by flaunting her man.

In a sweet Instagram post, Lerato and her boyfriend showed off their coordinated outfits while posing for pictures. Despite hiding his face behind his sunglasses, this was the first time Lerato seemingly unmasked her man:

Mzansi weighs in on Lerato's photos

Netizens are glad to see Lerato happy and in love:

bathobile_nhlapho ended the old man rumours:

"Where are those who called him an old man? Jealousy is killing you."

leletinkosi_sa said:

"I’m soo happy for you, my love."

londy_mazwide_eventdesigner was glad:

"Aaaaahh man, you are so happy!"

siyamthanda_ndamase wrote:

"He won!"

Recently, netizens were sceptical when Lerato posted a video showing her man's back, where online users claimed he was much older than her and she was ready with the clapbacks:

kgothi_jn said:

"You guys are dating pensioners now."

lratonxumalo responded:

"You look like you need at least another R20 for a kota from your gf, what do you know about pension?"

precious_qwabe_namie wrote:

"He’s bald, that’s why we never see his face."

lratonxumalo asked:

"Does he owe you hair?"

Pearl Modiadie shows off boyfriend

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Pearl Modiadie's sweet Sunday outing with her boyfriend.

The couple spent "Sundays are for lovers" in Cape Town, and fans couldn't get enough of the lovebirds.

Previously, Pearl stunned Mzansi when she hit the town in a gorgeous red dress while on a date with her mystery man.

Source: Briefly News