Erin Moriarty's relationship status: Is she currently dating anyone?

When it comes to your favourite celebrities, you have probably spent hours online searching for who they are dating. It is no wonder Erin Moriarty's relationship status is a hot topic surrounding the renowned actress. With many curious about the person who won her heart off-screen, this article highlights exciting details about Erin’s romantic life.

Erin Moriarty during the 2023 BoxLunch Holiday Gala (L). The actress at the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2020 (R).

Source: Getty Images

Erin Moriarty is an American on-screen star widely recognised for her role as Starlight in the series The Boys. Some of her other acting credits include True Detective and Red Widow. However, unlike her persona on television, Moriarty is notoriously private about her love life. An in-depth analysis reveals lesser-known facts about this aspect of her life.

Erin Moriarty's profile summary

Full name Erin Elair Moriarty Nickname Starlight Gender Female Date of birth 24 June 1994 Age 30 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Jamey Johnson and Dennis Moriarty Profession Actress Years active 2005-present Net worth Between $1.5 million and $5 million Social media Instagram

Erin Moriarty's relationship status

The New York City native is presently single as reported by Who’s Dated Who. However, in the past, she has been rumoured to be in two high-profile relationships.

Interestingly, the Blood Father star has a huge crush on award-winning rapper Drake. During a 2020 interview on the A Little Late With Lilly Singh talk show, Erin professed her love for him, saying:

I am obsessed with him, and I adore him. I am just waiting for him to slide into my DMs because I am ready.

From the actress’ rumoured relationship with her The Boys co-star, Anthony Starr, to her alleged fling with American actor Jacob Artist, here is a comprehensive look into Erin Moriarty's dating history.

Actress Erin Moriarty during the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con event in California, USA.

Source: Original

Antony Starr

New Zealand actor Antony has constantly been romantically linked to Erin because of their close off-screen relationship.

Antony Starr and Erin Moriarty during the 2019 Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center.

Source: Getty Images

According to Fandomwire, the duo are often spotted on lunch dates or having a good time walking their dogs, further fuelling rumours that they are in a secret relationship.

In addition, Erin Moriarty and Antony Starr share photos of each other on their socials. As documented by TheThings, the actress celebrated him during his special day on 25 October 2021 via a now-deleted Instagram post that read:

Happy birthday, my ride-or-die/ dog dad and annoyingly talented goofball best friend.

Beyond the pair’s friendship, it appears rumours of Antony being Erin Moriarty's boyfriend are just speculation by fans, as neither party has ever commented on the issue.

Jacob Artist

Jacob Artist during the 2018 premiere of Billy Boy at the Laemmle Music Hall.

Source: Getty Images

In 2013, reports surfaced that Erin Moriarty's partner was American singer and dancer Jacob. Their dating rumours sparked after eagle-eyed fans noticed the actress sharing snaps with her alleged boyfriend on Instagram.

However, the pair purportedly split in 2014 after dating for a year. Neither Moriarty nor Artist has officially confirmed that they once dated.

Erin Moriarty's personal life

Erin began acting at 11 years old, starring in a community theatre production of Annie. Below are some other interesting facts about her that you probably did not know:

How old is Starlight in real life?

The actress (aged 30 as of 2024) was born on 24 June 1994 in New York City, USA. Erin Moriarty’s parents are Jamey Johnson and Dennis Moriarty.

What does Erin Moriarty do for a living?

Erin bagged her first professional role in the TV series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and One Life to Live. In September 2014, IndieWire named her one of the best actors under 20.

Some of Moriarty’s accolades include a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in the critically acclaimed film Captain Fantastic. Below are some of her acting credits:

Monster Party (2018)

(2018) Creedence Clearwater Revival: Have You Ever Seen the Rain (2018)

(2018) Famous Adjacent (2020)

(2020) The Boys: VNN (Seven on 7) (2021)

(2021) Catching Dust (2023)

The Hollywood star appeared in the thriller Lips Like Sugar alongside Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson, among others.

Jacob Artist during the 2018 premiere of Billy Boy (L). Erin Moriarty at the 2023 Tribeca Festival (R).

Source: Getty Images

What is Erin Moriarty’s net worth?

According to Marca and HotNewHipHop, Moriarty’s net worth is between $1.5 million and $5 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful acting career, which spans over a decade.

FAQs

Due to Erin’s celebrity status, most die-hard fans are eager to uncover the woman behind the camera. Take a look at some frequently asked questions about her:

Is Erin Moriarty married?

The topic surrounding Erin Moriarty’s husband constantly piques people’s interest. However, the actress is currently not married.

Who is Erin Moriarty dating?

Erin is currently single. Nonetheless, she prefers to keep details regarding matters of her heart away from the spotlight.

What is Erin Moriarty’s height?

The Captain Fantastic star stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

The nature of Antony Starr and Erin Moriarty's relationship became speculative after their appearance on The Boys. While they share a relationship that most people term as romantic, the duo remains tight-lipped about their close connection. It is safe to assume the actress is not involved in any romantic relationship.

