The truth about Lauren Bell's husband: Is the cricketer married?

The hot topic surrounding Lauren Bell's husband is not just about who has the cricketer’s heart. It highlights the thin line between fame and privacy. Her popularity in the sports world means constant scrutiny of her personal life, especially her love life.

Lauren Bell at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2024 (L). The cricketer during a 2023 Women's Ashes 1st Vitality IT20 match (R). Photo: Alex Davidson, Ashley Allen (modified by author)

Lauren Bell's profile summary

Full name Lauren Katie Bell Nickname The Shard Gender Female Date of birth 2 January 2001 Age 24 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Swindon, Wiltshire, England, UK Nationality English Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Bradfield College Height 6’ (183 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Andy and Morag Bell Siblings Colette Profession Cricketer Social media Instagram

Who is Lauren Bell's husband?

Lauren Katie Bell is not married. Considering she has not been romantically linked with anyone, it is safe to assume the sportswoman is single. Bell prefers keeping details about her romantic life private.

Lauren Bell's age and birthplace

The English cricketer (24 as of 2025) was born on 2 January 2001 in Swindon, Wiltshire, England. In 2024, she took to Instagram to celebrate her special day via a post that read:

Birthday and Krakow adventures all in one weekend with my favourite people.

The athlete during the 2024 Women's T20 International series between New Zealand and England at Basin Reserve. Photo: Hagen Hopkins

Who are Lauren Bell's parents?

Until 16, Lauren played football for Reading FC’s Academy. An encouragement from her father, Andy, steered her into pursuing a cricket career. Lauren Bell’s mother, Morag, is a teacher by profession.

The athlete’s older sister, Colette, has played for Buckinghamshire and Berkshire. Lauren Bell’s family is regularly featured in her social media posts. On 31 December 2022, she penned a heartfelt message to her parents and sister on Instagram, saying:

This is an appreciation post for my family. These people have always supported me behind the scenes.

Exploring Lauren Bell's domestic career

Bell made her Women’s County Championship debut for Berkshire in 2015 at 14. During that season, she made eight appearances and took seven wickets.

Three years later, Lauren joined the Women’s Cricket Super League, playing for Southern Vipers. In 2019, Berkshire loaned her to Middlesex for the Twenty20 Cup. A year later, she was among the Vipers Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy-winning squad.

In December 2020, Katie was among 41 female players who received a full-time domestic cricket contract.

Lauren Bell during the 3rd Women's Metro Bank ODI match between England and New Zealand at the Seat Unique Stadium in 2024. Photo: David Rogers

The Southern Brave signed her for The Hundred in 2020 and has since retained her. Bell is signed for the UP Warriorz for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League.

Lauren Bell’s international career

The professional athlete made her international debut in 2019, representing the England Women’s Academy against Australia A.

The next year, she was selected by the national team among 24 players to begin training during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Lauren was part of England’s A squad for their Australia tour.

The next year, she was named one of two reserve players for the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup. On 15 July 2022, Bell made her Women’s One Day International debut, representing her country against South Africa.

In 2024, she was named to the England squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. In addition, Lauren will represent England during the 2025 Women’s Ashes series in Australia.

Cricketer Lauren Bell's family. Photo: @l.belll_ (modified by author)

FAQs

According to Lauren's Bradfield College profile, she was the first girl to play for the institution's 1st XI. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Where is Lauren Bell from?

Bell was born and raised in Wiltshire, England. She attended Bradfield College in Berkshire, where she played cricket.

What is Lauren Bell’s height?

The Wiltshire native stands 6 feet (183 cm) tall and weighs 65 kilograms (143 lbs). She features blonde hair and a pair of brown eyes.

Who is Lauren Bell’s boyfriend?

Lauren Bell’s relationship status remains a mystery. She is allegedly either single or in a highly private relationship.

Lauren Bell at the Seat Unique Stadium in 2023 (L). The athlete and her sister Colette (R). Photo: Barrington Coombs via Getty Images, @l.belll_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Is Lauren Bell related to Ian Bell?

Lauren and Ian Bell are not related. The similarity in their name is purely coincidental. The latter is a former English cricketer who now works as a coach.

There is no publicly available information regarding Lauren Bell’s husband. This is because the 24-year-old cricketer is unmarried. Presumably single, she is currently fully focused on her sporting career.

