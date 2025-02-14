What is Amber Heard's new name and where is she now?

Following a highly publicised legal battle with ex-husband, Johnny Depp, Amber Heard moved to Spain and allegedly has a new name.

"I move on. That's life."

Key takeaways

Amber Heard published an op-ed to address violence against women.

She allegedly adopted a new name in search of privacy .

. The actress relocated to Madrid, Spain , with her daughter, Oonagh Paige.

, with her daughter, Oonagh Paige. Her 'new name' is after the legendary figure Calamity Jane.

Profile summary

Full name Amber Laura Heard New name Martha Jane Cannary Gender Female Date of birth 22 April 1986 Age 38 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Austin, Texas USA Nationality American Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Weight 54 kilograms (119 lbs) Measurements in inches 34-24-34 Sexual orientation Straight Parents Patricia Paige and David Clinton Heard Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Johnny Depp Child Oonagh Paige Heard Education St. Michael's Catholic Preparatory School (dropout) Profession Actress, model Net worth $500,000 Social media Instagram

What is Amber Heard’s new name?

According to online reports, Amber Heard's new name is Martha Jane Cannary. This is a homage to the real name of the legendary figure Calamity Jane. Calamity was an American frontierswoman, sharpshooter, and storyteller famous as Wild Bill Hickok's acquaintance.

The actress adopted the new name in search of privacy. This was followed by the challenges she faced in her marriage to Johnny Depp. Speaking during a court meeting in a live-televised proceeding, as People published in June 2022, she said:

"I am harassed, humiliated, and threatened every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things that I've lived through, used to humiliate me. People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that."

What happened to Amber Heard?

After she married Johnny Depp in February 2015, she claimed that the marriage was full of abuse. Depp denied it, and they filed for a divorce. The process was finalised in January 2017.

The real drama unfolded in 2018 when Heard published an op-ed in The Washington Post titled I spoke up against violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change. In part, she said:

"Like many women, I had been harassed and faced assault by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim."

Although Depp's name was not mentioned, his lawyers claimed the article implied he was the abuser. This led to a defamation lawsuit in 2022, with Heard counterclaiming that Depp directed a "smear campaign" against her.

After a highly publicised trial in Virginia, the jury ruled in favour of Depp, awarding him $15 million in damages, later reduced to $10.35 million. Heard also received $2 million in damages for her counterclaim.

This intense legal battle captivated the world, shedding light on the complexities of domestic abuse and the consequences of speaking out.

Where is Amber Heard now?

A publication by US Weekly revealed that she now lives in Madrid, Spain, with her daughter, Oonagh Paige. She decided to relocate after the media attention that followed her in the United States to seek a peaceful life away from the turmoil.

The New York Post reported that she used her adopted cowgirl pseudonym to rent a luxury villa worth millions of dollars in Spain. The villa is located in the interior of the Mediterranean island and features an infinity pool and a home movie theatre.

It allows an unhindered view of the Tramuntana mountains, though how long she was to stay there was not public knowledge.

What is Amber Heard doing in Spain?

According to HOLA! she is focused on raising her young daughter while pursuing her acting career. She was spotted during Halloween in 2024 with her daughter dressed in matching costumes.

While she dressed as a Pagliacci clown with fake eyelashes going in opposite directions, her daughter dressed in a full, puffy tulle skirt and a ruffled collar.

Is Amber Heard still acting?

Actress Amber Heard continues to act despite her move abroad. Her recent projects include the 2023 thriller, In the Fire, where she starred as Grace Burnham, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, where she starred as Mera.

When she was asked how her experience has boosted her confidence as an actress during an exclusive interview regarding In the Fire, she told Deadline:

What I have been through, what I’ve lived through, doesn’t make my career at all. And it’s certainly not gonna stop my career... You know, I just want to make movies and be appreciated, as an actress. I don’t want to have to be crucified to be appreciated as one.

Frequently asked questions

Since Amber Heard had issues with her ex-husband, she has been under media scrutiny. Below are questions people ask and the best answers:

Did Amber Heard change her name? She allegedly uses Martha Jane Cannary, the real name of old-West American sharpshooter Calamity Jane.

She allegedly uses Martha Jane Cannary, the real name of old-West American sharpshooter Calamity Jane. What did Amber Heard call her baby? The actress' daughter is Oonagh Paige, born in April 2021.

The actress' daughter is Oonagh Paige, born in April 2021. Is Amber Heard in a relationship now? There are no reports indicating she is in a relationship.

The rumours about Amber Heard's new name following her highly publicised defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp have attracted heated debate in the media. The name change is suspicious and has not been confirmed by an authoritative source.

