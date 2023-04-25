Who is Johnny Depp's real dad? All about John Christopher Depp

Johnny Depp, the swashbuckling Captain Jack Sparrow of the Pirates of the Caribbean series, is no stranger to the limelight. While embroiled in a highly publicised defamation lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor revealed the dark secrets of his tumultuous upbringing, leaving fans curious about his parents. Who is Johnny Depp's real father, and is he alive? Many have wondered.

Who is Johnny Depp? He is a multiple-accolades-winning actor, writer, musician, and businessman. Besides winning a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, he had been nominated for three Academy Awards and two BAFTA awards. Though he did not grow to enjoy a father-son relationship with his father, he had defied all odds to inscribe his name in Hollywood's Hall of Fame. But, what is there to know about his real father?

Profile summary and bio

Full name John Christopher Depp Gender Male Date of birth 1938 Age 85 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Owensboro, Kentucky, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Mother Violet Mattie Grinstead Father Oren Larramore Depp Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Betty Sue Palmer Children 4 Profession Civil Engineer

Background information

John Christopher Depp is American and of English, German, and Irish descent. Public information is not available about his siblings or his educational background.

John Christopher Depp's age

The celebrity father's age will be 85 years in 2023. He was born in 1938 in Owensboro, Kentucky, United States of America, to Violet Mattie Grinstead and Oren Larramore Depp.

John Christopher Depp's career

According to actor Johnny, his father worked as a civil engineer. He later became a contractor for a construction company.

As for Johnny Depp, he gained recognition as an actor for his role in 21 Jump Street in 1987 and has since established a flourishing Hollywood career. He starred in films like Pirates of the Caribbean, Alice in Wonderland and Public Enemies.

What happened to Johnny Depp's parents?

His parents' marriage was rough until they parted ways. The actor's father married his mother, Betty Sue, in the 1960s.

John Christopher Depp's spouse was a homemaker and waitress with two children from a previous marriage with a man named Dale. The actor's half-siblings are Daniel, born in November 1953, and Debbie, born in May 1956.

After Johnny's parents married, they had their first child, Elisa Christi-Depp Dembrowski, in December 1960. John Christopher Depp II, best known as Johnny Depp, was later born on 9 June 1963.

His parents divorced in 1978 when the actor was 15, and his mother married Robert Palmer before she died from cancer at 81 in Los Angeles on 20 May 2016.

Why did Johnny Depp's father leave the family?

John Christopher left the family in 1978 because he could no longer tolerate his wife's abusive and suicidal characters. The actor's mother, Betty Sue Palmer, abused her children and husband physically, verbally, emotionally, and psychologically for many years.

The family frequently moved because of her before they eventually settled in Miramar, Florida, when Johnny was seven. They lived in a motel for almost a year before his father found a job.

According to Johnny's testimony in court, he confronted his father at work and said:

I'm done. I can't do it anymore. I can't live it anymore. You're the man now.

This experience had a significant impact on Johnny's life.

Did Johnny Depp have a relationship with his father?

Despite his father leaving him, Johnny spoke positively of him, describing him as a good, fantastic and kind man who never abused their mother. Though Johnny initially saw his father's departure as cowardly and was upset, the Hollywood actor later forgave him after growing up and understanding his actions.

His father supports his career and appears with him at events like the Hollywood Hall of Fame. He is believed to reside in Lexington, Kentucky, and spends part of the year in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Is Johnny Depp currently in a relationship?

He is reportedly dating Joelle Rich. The London-based lawyer was one of Depp's legal team when he pursued a libel case against The Sun. Before they met, the actor had been married to Vanessa Paradis and their union was blessed with two children: Lily-Rose Depp and Jack.

But at the time when their union ended, Paradis said:

I could make an endless list of all the things I admire about him. We understand that if we want our relationship to continue, we must give each other space, allow each other to go off on our own, and trust each other. Not everyone is lucky enough to be given space and trust.

John Christopher Depp's net worth

There is no information on his exact net worth. However, how much is Johnny Depp currently worth? The actor's net worth is allegedly $150 million. He earned this from a successful acting, music, and business career.

Who is Johnny Depp's real father? He is John Christopher Depp. Though they had it rough when Johnny was younger, his testimony during the trial provided conclusive evidence that his father was a good man. So, his name will forever be associated with his son's success.

