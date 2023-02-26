Who is Joseline Hernandez's daughter, Bonnie Bella Jordan?

Like a few other celebrity babies, Joseline Hernandez's daughter became famous before birth. The adorable little star comes from a family of rich celebrity black entertainers, and fans can not get enough of her. So, it is no wonder many keep asking who Bonnie Bella Jordan is.

Bonnie Bella Jordan is Joseline Hernandez's daughter. She was born with her ex-boyfriend Steve J, a famous American rapper, music producer, TV personality, and businessman. On the other hand, Joseline is a Puerto Rican actress, reality TV personality, and rapper. She is known for her epic appearances on the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, where her daughter has also made some appearances.

Joseline Hernandez's daughter's profile summary

Full name Boonie Bella Jordan Gender Female Date of birth 28 December 2016 Age 6 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence Miami, Florida, U.S.A. Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 48 Height in centimetres 121 Weight in kilograms 23 Eye colour Brown Mother Joseline Hernandez Father Steven Aaron Jordan Siblings 5 Marital status Single

How old is Joseline Hernandez's daughter Bonnie Bella?

Bonnie Bella Jordan's age six years old. She was born on 28 December 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A. She has an American nationality of Puerto Rican and African American descent.

Bonnie is the sixth child of Stevie J. She has five older half-siblings from her father's past girlfriends: Dorian, Sade, Stevie Jordan Jr, Savannah, and Eva Giselle Jordan.

Bonnie Bella Jordan's parents

The celebrity kid's mother, Joseline Hernandez, is famous as the Puerto Rican Princess. She is a rapper, TV personality, and actress who rose to fame for her role on the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta between 2012 and 2017.

Then again, she has made several appearances on TV shows and reality series like Star, The Real, Joseline's Cabaret, BET Hip Hop Awards (2013), and Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. As a talented rapper, she has released several singles and featured in hit songs, including Shotz, Micolta, Stingy with My Kutty Katt, Rico, and All Eyez On Me.

On the other hand, Bonnie Bella's father, Steven Aaron Jordan, is a Grammy Award winner best known as Stevie J. He is a renowned music producer, DJ, rapper, and TV star. He also appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Star and produced hit albums like No Way Out.

How they met

Stevie J met Joseline in the Onyx club in Atlanta, and he introduced her to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2012. They started dating, and rumours claimed they married in 2013, but the couple debunked it in 2016.

Nevertheless, Joseline had her first daughter for him in 2016, which they shared on their Instagram pages and chronicled on the show. But unfortunately, the relationship did not last due to infidelity. As a result, the couple separated in 2016, though the breakup was not stable. Subsequently, Stevie J married Faith Evans in 2018 but divorced three years later, in 2021.

Who is Jocelyn Hernandez with now?

After separating from the music producer, Joseline found love in the arms of Robin Ingouma, another top record producer and DJ best known as Ballistic Beats. They began dating in 2017 and are reportedly engaged.

Who has Bonnie Bella Jordan?

Stevie had her custody. In 2019, Stevie J filed a custody case against Joseline on parental alienation. He said he was not allowed to see his daughter and was meant to pay child support. He stated that the child's mother was unfit to care for his daughter. Meanwhile, Joseline said he was the one who refused to see his daughter.

After a series of court sessions in November 2019, Stevie took over Joseline's daughter's custody, while Joseline was allowed to visit only on weekends. After being instructed to stop paying child support of $1,000, the female rapper felt bad, and it aired on an episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, showing how she broke down in tears.

Does Joseline Hernandez have custody of her daughter?

Afterwards, Joseline was awarded the child's custody for the child to finish her schooling in Miami, where the mother resides. They should have appeared in court in February 2020 for a final verdict, but the court allowed the couple to reach a mutual agreement through a counsellor and supervisor. The purpose was to determine who was fit to have the child stay with, eventually.

Who has custody of Bonnie Bella in 2023?

Joseline has custody of her daughter. But then, she co-parents with Stevie J, and they take turns caring for her. While she is gradually gaining fame on social media, Bonnie Bella Jordan's Instagram page is controlled by her mother.

Bonnie Bella Jordan's net worth

As a young kid, she is yet to have a net worth. However, she lives on the affluence and wealth of her parents. Stevie J, her father, has an estimated net worth of $5 million, and her mother's estimated net worth is $300,000.

Joseline Hernandez's daughter is a celebrity family member known through her parents. Despite initial controversies over her custody, she enjoys fame and wealth, which makes many interested.

