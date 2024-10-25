A TikTok user shared a video reading out a text from a lady who was dumping her man via WhatsApp

The guys' response to the message ending things with him had the online community rolling with laughter as they took to the comment section

Social media users were also grateful that the gent translated the message from isiXhosa to English, as some would not have understood it

A man shares a hilarious breakup response from a boyfriend being dumped by his woman. Image: @iam.donalbain

A local gent posted a video of a text conversation between a woman and her boyfriend in which she decided to end things between them.

The viral video was shared on the popular video streaming platform under the guy's user handle @iam.donalbain and reached 715K views.

The text that ended things between the couple

The text starts with the woman explaining that she thinks she should break things off with the guy, and the man says he is okay with that. The woman tries to explain her decision, saying she has things to deal with, but the guy isn't interested.

Watch the hilarious video below:

TikTok users share their amusement on the post

The clip entertained many members of the online community who were not expecting such a response from the boyfriend. In the comment section, people expressed their amusement, and some who can not speak or read isiXhosa were happy that he translated the funny response.

User @Yung added:

"Thanks for the translation, helping out us cheese Boys😭 ✊."

User @Vanessa Hifitikeko said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 God bless you. I love how you always translate with such a vibe."

User @Mathe commented:

"This guy is so me. I just say Ok if umuntu ethi asihlukane.... Why should I beg for love, vele🤷? You've made your decisions, mos, now voetsek."

User @Mercia_vd_Westhuizen asked:

"What else did he expect ?😂 Perfect response."

User @Ms.JoyNesh said:

"I need you to stitch videos that are spilling tea on here in SA native languages so we don’t miss out 😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭."

User @STHEMBISO VUNDLA joked:

"😂😂😂😂I blame Siya Kolisa with this one."

