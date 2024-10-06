One Mzansi lady was unfortunate after trying out one of TikTok's viral pranks on her boyfriend

The chap was not having it and called it quits on his girlfriend via a chain of WhatsApp messages

Social media users were concerned about the guy's behaviour and assumed that he had been planning to end things for a while

Aluwani's attempt to prank her boyfriend backfired and ended their romance instead. The gent took the incident as an easy way to break up with his girlfriend.

A gent dumped his girlfriend after she tried a cheating prank on him. Image: @aluwani_03

Source: TikTok

The lady was left dumbfounded, trying to determine what had happened when she only wanted to execute a funny little prank.

Lady dumped after trying viral TikTok prank

Social media users have shown interest in pranks since the days of watching cat videos on YouTube—something about a person's uninterrupted reaction to an unhinged moment floors people.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTok pranks have become craftier over the years, and some relationships have ended because of them. A lady shared her unfortunate experience with a cheating prank.

Aluwani tried the famous Joshua prank on her man, where she sent a screenshot of a cute shoe. The problem with the picture she had sent was the message notification from a man who showed interest in her:

"I miss you so much. Are you still coming for a sleepover?"

The boyfriend was surprisingly calm about the situation and requested that they break up:

"I think we should break up and be with whoever you miss. Don't text me. Go do your sleepover there. I just unblocked you to tell you that. I'll be blocking you now."

The news crushed Aluwani, who expected a good laugh from the shady move. She captioned her post:

"Prank gone wrong."

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to failed cheating prank

Social media users were concerned about the boyfriend's reaction and commented:

@Pretty James realised:

"Men know their worth, shame."

@w𝖎𝖓𝖙𝖊𝖗 𝖒𝖔𝖔𝖓 🎀 explained:

"He has been praying for this opportunity. Weapon formed against you."

@__kim.45 highlighted:

"He's been wanting to leave you."

@BOIPELO.M commented:

"I'm going to hold your hand when I say this. He is waiting for a chance to break up with you."

@Oageng M.💗 echoed:

"Chomi he's been wanting to leave; he was just waiting for a reason to leave."

@Lunar commented:

"HE SEIZED THE OPPORTUNITY !!!"

@lol_hey experienced the same thing:

"The fact that the same thing happened to me, I made a joke, and he immediately left."

Woman plays joke on bae

Briefly News also reported that a Mzansi lady hopped on a hilarious cheating prank on TikTok and tried it on her man. Jennifer thought it would be amusing to test out her boyfriend's love for her and introduced a risky plot twist.

The gentleman did not take the joke well and threatened to use his fist to clear up any trouble regarding their relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News