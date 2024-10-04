A Mzansi lady hopped on a hilarious cheating prank on TikTok and tried it on her man

Jennifer thought it would be amusing to test out her boyfriend's love for her and introduced a risky plot twist

The gentleman did not take the joke well and threatened to use his fist to clear up any trouble regarding their relationship

The Joshua prank involves ladies sharing a screenshot of a cute sneaker and a relationship-threatening text from a guy named Joshua.

Mzansi was floored after a lady's prank on her boyfriend went wrong. Image: @koketso_jennifer

Source: TikTok

The girls purposefully send the screenshot to their partners, who only discuss the cute shoe.

Woman plays joke on bae, it goes wrong

TikTok has become the best place to find a good laugh and juicy gossip, but the pranks have become more than creative. Ladies have been getting away with the famous Joshua prank, but one hun stood out.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The prank aims to make their boyfriends a bit nervous about losing their women to a guy named Joshua, who asks to see them. In most cases, the guys want to know who the mystery man is, and he wants to see their girl.

Jennifer's man made it clear that he would rearrange the gent's face before claiming his woman:

"Tell Joshua that he'll see my fist before he sees you."

The girl tried to explain that it was a prank and captioned her clip:

"Never doing that again. Zulu men don't understand pranks."

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to prank gone wrong on TikTok

Social media users were floored by the lady's joke and commented:

@🌹 Tadiwah joked:

"Android users can't do this when your man knows that you use an Android."

@babytess12 advised the girls:

"Before you try this, make sure he loves you."

@sith lordess😈 explained:

"Some pranks are too expensive; mine would have been like, 'Send that photo to Joshua' and be blocked."

@sithokozile mfune was stunned by the gent's response:

"That was quick; no questions, just straight to the point."

@Lee Matlapeng wowed social media with TMI:

"He'd block me just as he did now for coming home 20 minutes later than usual from work."

@boobooemma 💖 shared her problems:

"I can't even try this cause my ex's name is Joshua, and he doesn't like him.

@Masiziba2812 commented:

"Mine would delete me from Earth."

Hun switches off TV during boyfriend’s favourite soccer match

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok floored the internet when she ruined her boyfriend's night with the simple click of a button. Britney watched as her man eased into an exciting soccer game and quickly switched off the TV when his favourite player was about to score.

Social media warned women to check out the stability of their relationships before performing a risky stunt like this.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News