A woman using an e-hailing service shared a video on TikTok of how she pranked her driver

In the comical clip, the young woman said that she was driving around with her boyfriend, which the man denied

People on the internet filled the post's comment section with laughter regarding how the driver reacted

People usually manifest relationships by openly expressing their feelings and sharing experiences on social media. One Mzansi woman ditched the manifestation period and joked on the phone about being in a relationship with her unsuspecting e-hailing driver.

One can only wish

Odwa Malima, who uses the handle @odzxaba on TikTok, uploaded a video on the social media platform showing the comical stunt she pulled on the man taking her to her destination.

Sitting in the front seat while an older woman sat at the back behind the driver, Odwa recorded a video of herself saying the following:

"Hey, guys. Welcome back to my channel. This is me and my boyfriend, and we're driving around."

The funny woman could not continue her prank as the driver said:

"Hayi, sisi, hayi. Yay."

The man's response got an instant laugh from Odwa and the backseat passenger.

Watch the funny video below:

E-hailing driver's reaction sparks laughter

The viral video had many social media users flooding the comment section with laughing emojis. People especially expressed laughter at the man's reaction to the comical prank.

@keitumetse_makhubela quoted the driver and added:

"The brother's heart almost stopped."

@wandile_mngomezulu laughed and said:

"Imagine he kept quiet."

Odwa jokingly responded:

"The invitations would’ve been out already."

@kganyagatso__t said to the funny woman:

"I love that you respected him by not showing his face."

@lesedinkosi633, who also found the prank hilarious, wrote:

"Shame, man. He couldn't let you continue."

@sani_mhlongo told the online community:

"I want to try this, but my anxiety won't let me."

Woman pranks sleeping hubby

In another comical story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed how she pranked her husband with a lemon at 1am.

The lady's hilarious antics entertained the online community, which posted jokes in the comment section.

