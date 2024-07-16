One lady took to social media to showcase how she pranked her hubby at one am in the morning

The TikTok clip captured the attention of many, generating loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the lady's hilarious antics as they rushed to the comments section with laughter

One married woman had time for games. She showed off how she pranked her hubby at 1 am while he was asleep.

A woman pranked her husband in a TikTok video, amusing Mzansi. Image: @leewaitu12

Source: TikTok

Woman pranks bae at 1 am

This lady had South Africans cracking up in laughter after she unveiled how she did her bae dirty while he was asleep. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @leewaitu12, shared a video showcasing how she placed lemon in her husband's mouth while sleeping at 1 am.

@leewaitu12's bae amused many people online by opening his mouth while his wife squeezed the lemon juice despite his deep sleep. The video clocked many views and thousands of likes and comments within two days of publication.

Taking to her TikTok caption, @leewaitu12' said the following:

"I just love getting on my husband’s nerves. It's 01:11, n I thought it was the perfect time to prank him after a few glasses of wino."

Watch the amusing clip below:

The lady's hilarious antics amuse Mzansi

The woman's hilarious mischief entertained the online community. They flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some simply laughed it off.

High Quality Human said:

"This is how I eat the food I’m being offered in my dreams."

Nosi Nolz expressed:

"It’s the fact that he opened his mouth."

Phumzile Maluleke wrote:

"He thought he was still drinking Tequila."

Thandoss commented:

"You're the gang that gives us food in our sleep."

Tema beauty products cracked a joke, saying:

"Me eating in my dreams."

Source: Briefly News