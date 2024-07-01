One mother locked her child outside the house, and she took a video to show it to her uncle

The footage captivated the attention of many people online users, gearing loads of views, likes and comments

The clip amused social media users as they rushed to the comments to crack jokes, while some shared their experiences

A mom in Mzansi was not playing about the curfew she set for her daughter as she taught her a huge lesson.

A TikTok video shows a mother locking her daughter outside of the house. Image: @sh3_melanin

Source: TikTok

Mom locks out daughter outside, and she sleeps on the floor

The footage shared by @sh3_melanin on the video platform shows a young lady sleeping outside on the floor after being locked out by her mother. The woman told her viewers that her mom recorded her while sleeping on the floor and sent the video to her uncle.

@sh3_melanin's clip gained massive attention online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Taking to her TikTok caption, the young hun poked fun at herself, saying:

"Look at my shoes."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the woman sleeping outside

The mother's hilarious antics amused many as they cracked jokes at the lady's expense, while some expressed their thoughts by saying:

Ashanté Bam shared:

"Once I slept outside, no blankets, nothing, just my dog that cuddled next to me."

N.flux cracked a joke, saying:

"As long as you are home safe, the rest doesn’t matter."

Nats expressed:

"My mom always opened, mad but opened. Cape Town no joke to be sleeping outside. You will wake up in heaven."

Lulaphokobye added:

"The problem with me? is that I’ll go back from wherever I come from."

Marata kolo wrote:

"And this is why we go back to groove."

