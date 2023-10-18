A woman who moved into an apartment in Bloemfontein shared on social media that she has no bed

She posted a TikTok video of her sleeping on the floor and explained that she spent all her money on the deposit and rent

Many people could relate to her struggles and opened up about the hurdles they faced on the journey to independence

A woman shared that she is sleeping on the floor in her rental apartment. Image: @mollyboo.thebe

A woman announced that she moved into a pad in Bloemfontein, and she took to the interwebs to spill the beans about her unique living situation. No bed, no furniture, nada!

She went on her TikTok account @mollyboo.thebe to show her new minimalist lifestyle. The independent lady said her money all went to the deposit and rent.

New apartment video gets SA's attention

The woman is seen getting ready to sleep on a blue carpet and a cosy blanket. Iconic. The video snagged a whopping 595,000 views and 19,000 likes. Talk about an instant hit!

Challenges of furnishing new apartment

Seems like plenty of folks could vibe with her struggles. The comments section turned into a support group for #LifeWithoutFurniture. Everyone shared their own independence challenges, revealing the epic hurdles they had to leap over.

Watch the video below:

Netizens encourage independent woman

The pep squad chimed in with comforting messages, reminding her that most people start from scratch, just like her.

Check some of the comments below:

@jeronicacoetzee6 said:

"Got 2 beds a fridge and a microwave. Still hanging a blanket on one window! but a win is a win."

@ivy_tjeeko mentioned:

"Win is a win, don’t pressure yourself, hun. You have a roof over your head."

@LindzEatsCPT commented:

"Me right now, chilling comfortably on the floor but a win is a win most."

@nox_noxolo wrote:

"This was me in November 2022. Now my place is fully furnished. All the best."

@zenmndayi posted:

"Congrats! A win is a win babes. Spent the first 6 months in my flat with no couch and a TV on a bucket and no DStv."

@ranwedzilalumbe stated:

"My sister don't even worry about anything. From here on out you are going to be so happy, living alone is a blessing."

@louwmerls added:

"As long as you have peace it's a win."

@hithoughts420 said:

"Hey, we all started there, but it's the best feeling ever to have your mental health back."

