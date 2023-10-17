A South African lady's showed a receipt in a TikTok video of how much it costs to fill up her Renault Kwid car

In the video, the receipts showed it cost her only R450 to top her tank up, which has left Mzansi both intrigued and sceptical

People have been speculating if what she is showing is really true and how long it takes for her to refuel again

A young woman flexed in a video how much it cost her to top up her tank. Images: @deliephindile

Source: TikTok

A recent claim by a lady has sparked a mix of curiosity and scepticism on TikTok. She shared that it only costs her R450 to fill up her Renault Kwid car.

R450 fill-up video

TikTok user @deliephindile shared the video on her page showing receipts after filling her tank. While the claim suggests an unusually cost-effective scenario, many in Mzansi remain unconvinced.

The Renault Kwid is known for its compact size and fuel efficiency, making it a popular choice for budget-conscious drivers. However, filling the tank for so little has raised eyebrows.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi raises eyebrows

Fuel costs vary depending on location, driving habits, and the current price of fuel. In many cases, filling up a car can be a substantial expense. Therefore, the lady's claim has attracted attention and even a fair amount of laughter in Mzansi.

People shared how much it costs them to fill up their tanks:

@Tsholo Somazembe said:

"Mine is 600 what's wrong with my kwid,"

@Renèe shared:

"We hired that to Durban we've pour full tanks x4 before we can reach durban No more!!!!."

@Omani joked:

"Okay let’s talk about the wind."

@lincjo shared:

"Small tank. You have to fill up every second day. These are the cars causing long ques at petrol stations."

@maleopard94 commented:

"Rather put R2100 full tank than to spend it 4× before my destination."

@MOTLOKWA said:

"I put R1400 full tank gives 850km on my new polo vivo."

Rising petrol prices make woman downgrade

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a woman who spared her pocket when she downgraded from a Ford Ranger to a Renault Kwid.

The lady posted a TikTok video of herself driving the new car and felt like her pocket was lighter.

Netizens who downgraded congratulated her on the big move and called her brave and wise.

Source: Briefly News