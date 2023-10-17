A woman showed her daughter love by washing her VW Polo to pay off the R300 debt she owed her

The video gained traction on TikTok and tugged at thousands of South African people's heartstrings

The clip reminded people about the money their parents owe them, and it sparked discussions about what they go through

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A woman from Limpopo shared a video of her mother washing her car to pay off money she owes her. Images: @kganyagatso_t

Source: TikTok

A woman from Limpopo visited her mom and shared a clip of her washing her car to pay off the money she owes her.

Mom pays off debt

In a TikTok video, the woman told everyone how much her mom owed her. To settle this debt, the mother cleaned her daughter's car. The video, available on her account @kganyagatso_t, captures the mother's act of washing her daughter's car using a cloth and water from a bucket.

The video has trended and made people talk about how some parents borrow money and can't return it. People on social media shared their own stories about how they sometimes don't get their money back.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi's money tales

People from around South Africa opened up about their experiences with parents borrowing money and being unable to repay it. The stories shed light on the complex dynamics of lending money to your parents.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@nomathembadlomo_moyo said:

"Nkosi yami."

@Katlego Konkobe commented:

"Car wash is R60 so she has to wash it four more times. Ba skao ropa."

@Innocent shared:

"At least she is paying back, mine would have told me that she carried me 9 months and she is been feeding me when I was young."

@Mmanape advised:

"Don't do that to your parent. We just write it off to love."

@logi_lesufiii said:

"My mom washes my car as well but charges R200, 4 hours later the car is not even that clean."

@michy joked:

"My mom once cleaned and folded my clothes for R1000."

SA woman gets a VW Polo Vivo from her boss

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a hard-working woman who got rewarded with a brand-new car from her generous employer, and her reaction went viral.

The boss pulled off the surprise at the dealership, and she started crying when she saw the VW Polo Vivo.

The beautiful moment was shared with TikTok users, who were moved by the boss's kind gesture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News