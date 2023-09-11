A woman showed her son love by washing his Mercedes-Benz when he went home to pay her a visit

The video gained traction on TikTok and tugged at thousands of South African people's heartstrings

The clip made people talk about the beauty of a mother's love, and it reminded people to cherish theirs

A mother became a viral sensation for washing her son's car in a heartwarming video. Image: @hehleza

Source: TikTok

One man visited his mom in the rural area and shared a clip of his time there. In a TikTok video, the guy gushed about how much he treasures his mother.

Loving mother cleans son's car

The video on his account @hehleza shows the woman washing her son's car with a cloth and water from a bucket.

Her care in making the Mercedes-Benz sparkle warmed hearts on the social media platform.

People swooned in the comments about the heartwarming gesture and said the man was lucky to have a loving mother.

Mom's car washing video goes viral

The TikTok video was uploaded five days ago, and it is currently sitting on 454 000 views and 23 000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi gushes about caring mother

Netizens love moving clips of parents doing the most for their kids, and this one was no different.

Read some of the comments below:

@Queenmabel14 said:

"As she is wiping, she is also praying declaring protection. May God bless our mothers."

@MasebeKatlego mentioned:

"That car will never be in an accident."

@Thembekadikosokanyile commented:

"She is not washing it but praying and blessing it. Oh what a mother's love."

@Waynerikhotso1 wrote:

"Exactly my mom, she washes my car every time she gets a chance. I really feel so blessed."

@Holeni3 posted:

"Now you are making me emotional. I lost my mom in 2010, but the flashback of her beautiful smile is still with me daily."

@Matshepo_kole wrote:

"May the good God keep my mother for me, and I love you, mom."

@Johnncabza said:

"Treasure these old ladies while they are still around. Some of us wish ours were still around."

@BrianFesi mentioned:

"I wish mine was alive as well. Cherish your mothers while they are still alive good people."

Source: Briefly News