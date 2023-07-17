A Mzansi mom's spa date with her three daughters went viral on TikTok, garnering 419 000 views

The heartwarming video shows the girls enjoying treats and pampering in matching white robes and slippers

Viewers swooned over the adorable moments, expressing their desire to create similar experiences for their own children

A video of a mother and her kids enjoying a spa day. Image: @leseditiel

Source: TikTok

Moms are always finding creative ways to show their love and appreciation for their children.

Mom shares video of spa trip with daughters

One mother @leseditiel recently treated her three daughters to a spa date, capturing the precious moments in a TikTok video.

The video features the mom and the three lucky young ladies, all dressed in matching white robes and slippers, enjoying treats and pampering at a local spa.

The radiant smiles, joy, and excitement they felt during this special outing with their mom were on full display.

TikTok video mother and daughter's spa date goes viral

The 19 seconds clip was a success gaining over 419 000 views and 43 000 likes. Comments were posted by people all over the world.

They expressed their admiration for the SA woman's thoughtful gesture. Many were inspired and eagerly anticipated the opportunity to do the same for their own little ones.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users admire the family's spa trip

@namusisi2561 said:

"How old I want to have babies. When I start none stop."

@reeze610 mentioned:

"Beautiful. ❤️God please bless me with a daughter."

@sizakeletshabaxulu posted:

"I have two boys and gave always said I'm happy with my boys. But this video just had my ovaries jump up and down lol."

@jabsjacobs stated:

"Teach them how queens are treated. ❤️"

@workfromhomewarriors wrote:

"This is so cute. I must do this with my daughter."

@ayabonga said:

"What a beautiful tree."

@dikeledijessie shared:

"Can't wait to do this with my girls one day."

@miss sharzy posted:

"I can't wait to do this with my daughter, she is 3 months old now."

