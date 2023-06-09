A little girl went to her first spa treatment and looked right at home getting pampered like a princess

The TikTok video showing the tiny tot getting a foot rub has gone viral on the video-sharing app

South African TikTokkers gushed over the cute toddler and the bougie way she was holding her glass

SA gushed of a toddler being pampered at a spa. Image: @mathatavorster

A video of a little girl living the soft life at a spa was a hit among Mzansi TikTok users.

Toddler enjoys foot rub and juice at a relaxing spa

The baby's mother posted the video on her Tiktok page @mathatavorster, and the cute girl looked like she enjoyed her time getting catered to.

She sipped some pink juice while wearing a robe in the pink-themed spa room. Netizens were impressed with how well-behaved the toddler was as the masseuse worked her magic on her feet.

Footage of spoiled toddler goes TikTok viral

TikTok users could not resist the adorable sighting, and the video gathered over 100 000 views in just two days.

Many said in the comments she deserved to get spoiled with the finer things for the rest of her life.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi swoons over little girl living the soft life

@angelicazacom70gmail.com said:

Lapho u gel ufaki pampers."

@boits.m posted:

"Bathong look how she’s holding the glass."

@mokgadilee stated:

"She will grow up being a slay queen or a lady who likes finer things."

@duduzile12344 commented:

"Ok, diva let's share your soft life together please tell mama."

@mtlira2 mentioned:

"She will grow up knowing her worth shem.❤❤"

@phumi721 said:

"We teach them young nje life essentials."

@ofentse_mantalk added:

"Oohhh cupcake bathong. Rich aunty vibe

@dechinaone mentioned:

"Soft life for my baby l like this life for her forever."

