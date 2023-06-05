A toddler was grooving as if she was out at the club on a Friday night, and Mzansi people were finished

TikTok user @bongiweprincess1 shared a video of her baby girl throwing some firey moves

People had a good laugh at the tiny princess dancing in her nappy with one shoe on

Toddlers will have you questioning everything you thought you knew about children. This little Miss grooves as if she spends every night at the club, lol, and her mother has no explanation.

TikTok user @bongiweprincess1 shared a video of her baby girl throwing some firey moves.

Source: TikTok

A lot of people and cultures believe that souls come back in different forms, and this baby girl’s dance people had social media convinced.

Baby girl dances like a teenager in cute TikTok

TikTok user @bongiweprincess1 shared a video of her baby girl grooving as if she was a teenager, and it even had her tripping. Little Miss threw those moves as if no one was watching.

Take a look at the adorable babe:

Mzansi citizens howl over the hilarious toddler dance clip

People were convinced this little girl possessed the soul of a person who lived many lives before her. There is no other logical explanation for how she can groove like this.

Read some of the hilarious comments:

Nanilequeenchuene hyped:

“As a country re biniša ke motho wa go apara pampers you’re a big deal, babe ”

Precious Matshaya laughed:

“This is someone’s granny who decided to come and relive her life sana asoze!!! ”

Akani was shook:

“this one lived before, no ways”

user5923305718008 loved it:

“Pampers and one shoe so cute!”

Mfhazi pointed fingers:

“Resemblance of her mother”

Source: Briefly News