Donald Trump hosted the presidents of five African countries at the White House on Wednesday, 9 July 2025

The President of the United States of America is aiming to strengthen economic ties with the African nations

Social media users were not impressed with the African leaders, saying they were being used by the USA

Donald Trump met with five African leaders to discuss trade and economic ties. Image: Win McNamee

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WASHINGTON, DC – Although he may have a strained relationship with South Africa, Donald Trump is eager to foster trade with other African countries.

The President of the United States of America hosted the leaders of five West African countries, as he seeks to counter Russia and China’s influence on the continent.

The leaders met with Trump on Wednesday, 9 July 2025, at the White House, where they showered him with praise, while he spoke highly of the continent's economic potential.

What did Trump say about the countries?

During the talks, which were held over a lunch in the State Dining Room at the White House, Trump engaged with the presidents of Senegal, Liberia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Gabon.

His administration is aiming to strengthen economic ties with the mineral-rich region, despite recently cutting foreign aid to Africa.

"We're working tirelessly to forge new economic opportunities involving both the United States and many African nations. There is great economic potential in Africa, like a few other places, in many ways," Trump said ahead of the meeting.

He noted the continent's ‘very valuable lands, great minerals, and great oil deposits’ when talking about what the continent had. All five countries are home to rich natural resources, including manganese, iron ore, gold, diamonds, lithium and cobalt.

While Trump is attempting to trade with West African countries, his relationship with South Africa remains tense. The US leader is set to impose a 30% tariff on the country from 1 August.

What did the African presidents say?

The presidents of the five nations also heaped praise on Trump and agreed that he should win a Nobel Peace Prize. They were also thankful for the assistance they received from the USA over the years.

"Liberia is a long-time friend of the United States, and we believe in your policy of making America great again," President Joseph Boakai said.

"Guinea-Bissau is a peaceful country, and we are a small country. But we are a great state, not a great state like the United States, but we're a great country as well," President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said.

The presidents of Senegal, Liberia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Gabon met with Donald Trump at the White House. Image: Win McNamee

Source: Getty Images

How did South Africans react?

Social media users weighed in on Trump’s talks with the African leaders, with some criticising the presidents for pandering to the US leader, saying that the continent needed to stand on its own.

Morena Thabang noted:

“They all worshipped him in their speeches, wow.”

Trevor Matthews stated:

“No problem. Open your processing plants in Africa. You can have all the minerals you need after.”

Nambahu Neshuku added:

“I’ve said before, the USA needs Africa more than Africa needs the USA.

Malume asked:

“They will pay for that lunch with minerals. Why not have Pan Africanism instead?”

Vusumuzi Shabalala said:

“These African leaders act like beggars, and they are an embarrassment. They forgot that Africa is the richest continent in the world. African leaders must use the natural resources wisely and empower their people. The African continent can survive without the West, but these fools don't know it.”

Bhutiza Jay claimed:

“It's not Trump's fault that our leaders are poor negotiators. They are the ones who are surrendering.”

Tiro Morgan said:

“Those are the African puppet leaders who are being used to plunder African resources by America.”

USA considering reducing diplomatic footprint in Africa

Briefly News reported that the Trump administration was reportedly considering a new order that would affect Africa.

As part of the order, the USA would reduce its diplomatic footprint in Africa, closing most embassies.

South Africans reacted to the news, saying they felt sorry for whoever had to clean up Trump's mess.

Source: Briefly News