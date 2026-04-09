A Namibian MP slammed the government for staying silent while South Africa faces pressure from the United States of America

Speaking after the State of the Nation Address, MP McHenry Venaani questioned why Namibia and SADC stayed mum on the “bullying" of their neighbour

Footage of the parliamentary session went viral, causing debate around regional accountability

A Namibian MP has questioned the government and SADC's silence while the US bullies South Africa. Images: Manuel Augusto Moreno/ Getty Images and GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

NAMIBIA — Namibian opposition leader McHenry Venaani has sparked regional debate after publicly questioning Namibia’s foreign policy stance toward rising tensions involving neighbouring South Africa and the United States of America.

Venaani, who leads the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), raised the issue shortly after President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah delivered her State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, 8 April 2026.

Venaani calls out “silence” on regional issue

Taking to the floor after the president’s speech, Venaani criticised what he described as Namibia’s muted response to what he sees as unfair treatment of South Africa.

“As a former foreign affairs minister and a known and respected diplomat, our foreign policy is very mum and quiet when we see our neighbour South Africa being bullied by the United States of America,” he said.

He also questioned why he had not heard the Southern African Development Community (SADC) protecting a 'fellow country' being bullied by a superpower in the world.

"Why are we mum on that issue?” he asked

His remarks quickly gained traction after the video, broadcast on NBC and widely shared on the social media platform X, drew strong reactions, including praise from many South Africans who agreed with his stance.

See video:

Namibian president's response

Responding to the criticism, President Nandi-Ndaitwah defended her administration’s approach, saying diplomatic engagement is happening behind the scenes.

“We might not have maybe made noise, but we are in contact with the South Africans,” she said.

She further revealed that Namibia had been included in high-level discussions during the G20 Summit, indicating ongoing diplomatic engagement.

“That’s why when they had the G20, they selected a few countries to attend, and among our countries they selected us and another country. During that time, we had serious discussions with South Africa,” she explained.

The president emphasised the deep ties between Namibia and South Africa, including intertwined economies, and the country could not afford to follow what is happening

Social media reaction

The exchange has ignited debate across the region, with many social media users applauding Venaani for speaking out, while others backed the president’s measured, diplomatic approach.

@Oliver_Mhuriro said:

"Namibia, being a “small state” on the global stage, deserves credit for its bravery for firmly supporting South Africa in the ICJ case against Israel. Namibia is also a member of the Hague Group, which some are afraid to join!"

@BhekuyiseM31516 aid:

"Namibia and SADC 's silence is too loud. Once they have challenges, they will expect South Africa to intervene."

@Dumkoz said:

"This is the African unity we always talk about."

@mc_sekgala said:

"Others are preoccupied with open-borders nonsense...if we can't stand together as Africans now, what will happen when borders are abolished? Only a few of the 54 countries support South Africa. You wonder how one African's idea could ever work."

@my_azania said:

"Namibians are true African patriots. Can't say the same about their neighbours, though."

Namibia speaks on allegations of involvement in Phala Phala

In related news, Namibian President Hage Geingob spoke about the Phala Phala robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in Limpopo following reports that the individuals involved were Namibian nationals and a portion of the money was transferred to Namibian bank accounts. There were also multiple reports that the conclusion was to hide the crime from the public. Geingob denied any wrongdoing by helping catch the criminals and sending them back to SA, where the crime was committed.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia's diplomatic engagement is happening behind the scenes. Image: Leonardo Munoz/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa praised Namibia's first democratic president Dr Sam Nujoma. late former Namibian president Dr Sam Nujoma, who passed away after a battle with an illness on 8 February 2024. Nujoma was the first democratically elected president of Namibia. He was a founding member of the South West African People's Organisation (SWAPO), which fought for liberation from apartheid. Nujoma was the president of the country from 1990 to 2004.

Source: Briefly News