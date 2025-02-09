Cyril Ramaphosa Praises Late Former Namibian President Sam Nujoma
- President Cyril Ramaphosa lauded Namibia's first democratic president Dr Sam Nujoma
- Nujoma was Namibia's first president after the Southern African country achieved independence from Apartheid South Africa in 1990
- Ramaphosa praised him as an extraordinary freedom fighter who contributed to the liberation of both Namibia and South Africa from Apartheid
PRETORIA — President Cyril Ramaphosa saluted the late former Namibian president Dr Sam Nujoma who passed away after a battle with an illness on 8 February 2024.
Who was Dr Sam Nujoma?
Nujoma was the first democratically elected president of Namibia. He was a founding member of the South West African People's Organisation (SWAPO), which fought for liberation from apartheid, which it gained in 1990. He led SWAPO during the Namibian War of Independence against South Africa from 1966 to 1989. He served as Namibia's president from 1990 to 2004, serving as the head of state for three terms.
Ramaphosa's praise
Ramaphosa said on his @CyrilRamaphosa X account that Nujoma was an extraordinary freedom fighter and praised him for his role in freeing Namibia from apartheid. He also lauded him for contributing to the liberation of South Africa from apartheid.
"Sam Nujoma inspired the Namibian people to pride and resistance that belief the size of the population. President Nujoma's leadership of a free Namibia laid the foundation for the solidarity and partnership our two countries share today— a partnership we will continue to deepen as neighbours and friends."
View the X tweet here:
