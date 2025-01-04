Former African National Congress stalwart and uMgungundlovu mayor Yusuf Bhamjee died on 3 January 2025

The party described him as a sports activist who used sports to unite people and give young people hope

Residents of the uMgungundlovu Municipality passed their condolences, and some recognised his contributions

With 9 years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, analysed political developments and interviewed key figures in South Africa.

SA citizens bade Yusuf Bhamjee a farewell. Image: Mbulelo Baloyi/ Facebook and Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

UMGUNGUNDLOVU, KWAZULU-NATAL — Tributes poured in for uMgungundlovu's former mayor and African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Yusuf Bhamjee, who died on 3 January 2025.

What was Bhamjee known for?

According to TimesLIVE, the ANC described him as a sports activist who used sports to give young people hope. He received the Andrew Mlangeni Green Jacket, which recognised his services to sports in KwaZulu-Natal. He was also revered for his role in transforming the municipality during his tenure as mayor between 2008 and 2016.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Msunduzi Municipality's Mayor, Mzimkulu Thebolla, expressed his condolences to Bhamjee and described him in glowing terms. He described Bhamjee as a visionary leader who played a significant role in uMgungundlovu's development.

"We will miss his invaluable contribution to his political home and his steadfast commitment to the development of our district and its people," Thebolla said.

Stalwarts who died in 2024

The former Minister of Public Works and ANC stalwart Pravin Jamnadas Gordhan died in September after a short battle with an illness

One month later, Tito Mboweni, the former governor of the South African Reserve Bank and Minister of Finance, passed away

South Africans salute Bhamjee

Netizens commenting on Facebook gave him his flowers and condolences.

Zakes Jeza said:

"I liked his honesty and humbleness. May his beautiful soul rest in eternal peace."

Philastoz Ngidi said:

"You've played your part in the Congress's movement and served our people well."

Ningi Zungu said:

"Go well, Sbari, though it's not easy to accept that you are no more."

Mandla Mthethwa said:

"I shall not forget the times we shared together, your humbleness, honesty and dedication to the course of the SA revolution."

Mvuselo Buthelezi said:

"Yusuf Bhamjee, may your soul rest in peace."

Former PAC president dies

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Pan Africanist Congress's former president, Motsoko Pheko, died in April 2024. He was remembered for his contribution to the party's politics during apartheid.

Pheko died at the age of 93. He was a Parliament member for a decade and a Supreme Court advocate. He was a well-educated man with degrees in Political Science and Theology, among others.

Source: Briefly News