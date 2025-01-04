Duduzane Zuma, the son of the MK Party's president, Jacob Zuma, is livid that there was a protest outside his father's Nkandla home

The protest took place after the party suspended three members from the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature

He said there must be harsh consequences for those who were involved in the protest, and SA slammed the party

NKANDLA, KWAZULU-NATAL — MK Party president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma has called for heads to roll after a group of protesters gathered outside his father's house in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal on 2 January 2025 following the suspension of members from the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature.

What did Duduzane Zuma say?

Duduzane posted a warning tweet on his @Duduzane_Zuma account on X on 2 January after the protesters took to Nkandla allegedly to voice their frustrations at the members' expulsion. He said there must be harsh consequences for those who participated in and organised the protest.

"We know the instigators, and we will not tolerate indiscipline," he said.

Why did MK Party members protest?

Members of the Moses Mabhida Region who protested denied that they were protesting. They said they wanted Zuma's guidance on how to deal with division within the region's group. Attempts to get the party to resolve the factionalism have been met with no action. The protest came after three members, Thobani Zuma, Sfiso Zuma, and chief whip Kwazi Mbanjwa, were suspended allegedly for violating the party's constitution.

What do netizens say?

South Africans fired Duduzane questions under his tweet.

Tapera ES asked:

"Does this have something to do with the rebellious Floyd Shivambu who betrayed the EFF?"

Minister without Portfolio said:

"You taught them how to protest. #JulyUnrest"

Wilko said:

"Hahaha, cry harder. Your dictatorship vibes are not welcome in this country!"

In a Nutshell asked:

"Harsh consequences? What are you planning, a Nkandla self-defence class?"

Richard Spoor said:

"Fascists take no prisoners."

