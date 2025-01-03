Old Video of Robert Marawa From 1997 Goes Viral, South Africans React: “This Is So Refreshing”
- A decades-old video of Robert Marawa doing the evening news has gone viral on social media
- The clip, said to be from 1997, saw a young Rob presenting the news in isiZulu alongside his co-anchor
- Mzansi was intrigued by the throwback video, stunned at how far Marawa had come as a presenter
A fan unearthed a video of Robert Marawa doing what he does best back in 1997.
Robert Marawa throwback video trends
Robert Marawa is topping social media trends after netizens unearthed an old video from his time as a budding TV presenter.
Decades before his controversial and unexpected exit from the SABC, Ta'Rob was a presenter on SABC 1's Simunye Continuity, where he and his co-presenter, Renee Avinir, led the news in English and isiZulu, from sports to reality TV.
David Mogashoa shared a video of the pair's broadcast, dated 3 June 1997, where they shared updates on the Nelson Mandela Challenge clash between Bafana Bafana and Netherlands before introducing The Bold and The Beautiful:
Mzansi reacts to Robert Marawa's video
The ladies couldn't help but swoon over Robert:
ThokozaniChili was stunned:
"Omg, omg! This man had always been a cutie."
Tsholoo341 said:
"Nah, Marawa is a beautiful man, my gosh."
maharris263 admired Robert:
"Oh, man, this is so refreshing. @robertmarawa, your Zulu was so flawless, and you have always been easy on the eye."
Meanwhile, some netizens felt old as they could remember the broadcast like it was yesterday:
Neliswa_Nelli said:
"We're so old; I remember this era like it was yesterday. I even remember how Lucky spoke about him."
SteezeRare said:
"Oh, what a time! Continuity presenters used to be our A-list celebrities."
Mr30C recalled:
"I remember this era. Tshepo Mabona and Camilla Walker were fire."
Kairo Forbes unlocks modelling dream
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kairo Forbes finally realising her dream of becoming a model.
The award-winning influencer was captured walking on a runway and had Mzansi cheering her on and expressing their support for her:
maryaugustadam said:
"You go get it! Live life to the fullest!"
Source: Briefly News
