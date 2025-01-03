Ducan Skuva Unimpressed by the Painting Rasta Made of Him: “I Just Started the Year Badly”
- It seems like Rasta the painter started the year on a sour note as he made a "terrible" painting of rapper Duncan Skuva
- The Durban-born star shared how unhappy he was with the painting Rasta made of him
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the painting of Duncan Skuva
Rasta, the painter, started the year on a sour note with a South African rapper, Duncan Skuva.
Duncan has made headlines once again after he shared his version of Skuta Baba on social media.
The Durban-based star shared a picture of him, which Rasta painted of him, on his social media page, expressing how unimpressed he was with the picture and mentioning that this was a bad way to start a new year.
He said:
"I just started the year badly."
Netizens react to the photo
Shortly after Duncan shared the picture on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:
@yourfavPhilly said:
"I'm not disputing that you are ugly, but this picture tjerr no."
@Tidoo_Wax wrote:
"Let our brother draw what he sees."
@Cecilia_Mthwane responded:
"He painted a Skrrrrrr skrrrrrr Shaka Zulu. It's a Lembe that crossed other Lembes."
@Africa665 commented:
"Manje abantu be art bathini vele la? 'Ngiyabona the artist wanted to focus on the background contouring and visionary long line of joy and sadness in one, it’s a marvel!'"
@Hlulani101 mentioned:
"If Rasta draws you when you alive, just know you'll live long."
@cadafia_king said:
"Haibo haibo this guy he needs to stop what he thinks his good on it Skuva nguwe lo......?"
