Ducan Skuva Unimpressed by the Painting Rasta Made of Him: “I Just Started the Year Badly”
Celebrities

Ducan Skuva Unimpressed by the Painting Rasta Made of Him: “I Just Started the Year Badly”

by  Mbali Tebele 2 min read
  • It seems like Rasta the painter started the year on a sour note as he made a "terrible" painting of rapper Duncan Skuva
  • The Durban-born star shared how unhappy he was with the painting Rasta made of him
  • Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the painting of Duncan Skuva

Netizens reacted to a picture Rasta painted of Duncan
Rasta painted a picture of Duncan. Image: @duncanskuva, @rastathepainter
Source: Instagram

Rasta, the painter, started the year on a sour note with a South African rapper, Duncan Skuva.

Duncan has made headlines once again after he shared his version of Skuta Baba on social media.

The Durban-based star shared a picture of him, which Rasta painted of him, on his social media page, expressing how unimpressed he was with the picture and mentioning that this was a bad way to start a new year.

He said:

"I just started the year badly."

See the painting below:

Netizens react to the photo

Shortly after Duncan shared the picture on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@yourfavPhilly said:

"I'm not disputing that you are ugly, but this picture tjerr no."

@Tidoo_Wax wrote:

"Let our brother draw what he sees."

@Cecilia_Mthwane responded:

"He painted a Skrrrrrr skrrrrrr Shaka Zulu. It's a Lembe that crossed other Lembes."

@Africa665 commented:

"Manje abantu be art bathini vele la? 'Ngiyabona the artist wanted to focus on the background contouring and visionary long line of joy and sadness in one, it’s a marvel!'"

@Hlulani101 mentioned:

"If Rasta draws you when you alive, just know you'll live long."

@cadafia_king said:

"Haibo haibo this guy he needs to stop what he thinks his good on it Skuva nguwe lo......?"

Big Zulu prepares for boxing match

In a previous report, Briefly News covered online reactions to Big Zulu and Phumlani Njilo confirming their boxing match with the date announcement.

Big Zulu was meant to have entered the ring with Cassper Nyovest last year, and although that did not materialise, it brought a lot of attention to celebrity boxing matches. Zodwa Wabantu and Khanyi Mbau are also prepping for their match scheduled for 22 October.

