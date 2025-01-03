The former Big Brother Mzansi star Mich Mazibuko seemingly addressed dating rumours of him and Somzi Mhlongo

The influencer posted a picture of himself on his social media page and paired it with a cryptic caption

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the picture Mich posted

A new year has begun, and Somizi Mhlongo and reality television star Mich Mazibuko had the rumour mill spinning after their loved-up video went viral on social media.

Mich seemingly responds to dating rumours

Social media has been buzzing this week shortly after a clip of the former Big Brother Mzansi star looking all cosy with the flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo drinking some champagne.

Recently, reality star Mich Mazibuko posted a picture of himself on his Twitter (X) page, paired with a cryptic message that seemingly addressed the rumours of him dating Mhlongo.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mich's post

Many netizens' reactions to Mich Mazibuko's post flooded the comment section. Here's what they had to say:

@Liihlendimande said:

"I hope you're not letting people's comments about YOUR life choices stop living your life the way you Dali. Do you, like the rest of us."

@Twiggli wrote:

"Manje everything you achieve will now be attributed to your closeness no somizi."

@MkwanaziTK commented:

"Do you know that from now on, people will never credit you for anything you do, any achievement you make or post, bazothi uSomizi, your talent will be credited to him now, buckle up."

@fikile_ndwandwe responded:

"Says people who go around having 1 night stands with people they know nothing about, ignore them wena. As if a kiss is a relationship, y'all are annoying."

@love_ipeleng replied:

"As long as you’re happy wena Mich mthathe akunangozi."

