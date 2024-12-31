Somizi Mhlongo and Mich Mazibuko's viral video sparked rumours of a romantic relationship, especially due to Somizi's history of dating younger men

Fans raised concerns about their age gap and potential toxic dynamics, with some comparing Mich to Somizi's ex-husband, Mohale Motaung

Relationship expert Paula Quinsee stressed the importance of setting boundaries in relationships to prevent abuse and maintain mental health, advising professional help and strong support systems

Somizi Mhlongo and reality television star Mich Mazibuko had the rumour mill spinning after their loved-up video went viral on social media.

Somizi and ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Star Mich Mazibuko's cosy video has gone viral. Image: @somizi and @mich_mazibuko

Source: Instagram

A video of larger-than-life media personality Somizi Mhlongo hanging out with Big Brother Mzansi star Mich Mazibuko has left Mzansi with more questions than answers. The two were spotted getting cosy while out and about.

This was no surprise to many, as Somizi has a history of dating younger men. The star was married to media personality Mohale Motaung, but they divorced after a few years together. SomG has also been rumoured to be dating singer Vusi Nova, thanks to their PDA in pictures and videos.

A video of the former Idols SA judge and Mich together was shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @wendy3781_n. The two stars seemingly locked lips in the now-viral clip. Watch the clip below:

Fans react to Somizi and Mich Mazibuko's video

Social media users were not thrilled to see Somizi Mhlongo and Mich Mazibuko together. Many raised concerns about their age gap, while others spoke about Somizi's abuse history.

@fleurVen19747 said:

"Lol Somizi really likes them young hey 😂😂"

@msjmusa wrote:

"Mohale 2.0 we will be here."

@Xihluke_ commented:

"Didn't Somizo go to tik tok and bash him saying that he went out with an influencer and that guy took snaps of everything 😩"

@Carlos24March wrote:

"Mohale 2.0 .. history is about to repeat itself."

Relationship expert talk about dealing with toxic relationships

Social media users raised concerns about Somizi and Mich's relationship being toxic. Briefly News spoke to relationship expert and founder of Engaged Humans Paula Quinsee about setting boundaries to prevent abuse or toxic situations in relationships. She said:

"If you struggle with enforcing boundaries, working with a professional can help you with practical tools for understanding unhealthy relationship patterns and dynamics and strengthening your self-esteem so that you can address them head-on or remove yourself from the situation. Your mental health is your key priority, and your needs are equally important, which is normal in a healthy relationship.

"A strong support group of friends, family, or a professional can provide guidance and emotional backup when confronting such toxic behaviours."

Somizi and Siya Kolisi show affection in video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Siya Kolisi and Somizi Mhlongo amassed varying reactions after linking up. The popular rugby player made an unexpected appearance in a video with Somizi Mhlongo.

People shared their thoughts on Siya Kolisi and Somizi Mhlongo together. Many could not help but reference Siya Kolisi's divorce.

Source: Briefly News