Somizi Mhlongo and Vusi Nova’s Steamy Video Sparks Dating Rumours, SA Reacts: “Something Is Fishy”
- Somizi Mhlongo and Vusi Nova reignited dating rumours after a steamy video of them showing public affection went viral on social media
- Fans on X speculated about their relationship, with some claiming the stars have been romantically involved but are keeping it private
- Mixed reactions surfaced, with some users criticising the display and others believing it confirms longstanding rumours
Somizi Mhlongo and singer Vusi Nova have reignited the dating allegations again. The stars who debunked the rumours in the past left fans with questions when their steamy video went viral.
Somizi and Vusi Nova's video raises questions
Social media users are convinced there is more to Somizi and Vusi Nova than normal friendship. The stars, rumoured to be a couple in the past, added fuel to that fire after their video went viral.
A clip shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @Judaeda3 showed the stars showing some public display of affection. The user questioned the status of their relationship and wrote:
"Are they dating?"
Fans react to Somizi and Vusi Nova's video
Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. Many said the two have been dating for a while but are trying to keep their relationship hush-hush.
@BilSpring said:
"I just hate the breath of another man on another man!!"
@TheMusicBinger wrote:
"They have been chowing each other."
@quenyoni commented:
"Remember when they had their bestie-cations every month?"
@Classic_OG90 added:
"I think these people are chowing each other for fun add Moshe to the equation."
@nechibongueny said:
"Is it obvious, you can tell a lot goes on in private if this is what they can show in public."
@simphiwe_n54295 wrote:
"This is disgusting. 🤢🤢😢"
Somizi Mhlongo under fire for disrespecting Ndebele culture
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo ruffled feathers when he wore an attire allegedly strictly reserved for married women only.
Former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo was called out for allegedly disrespecting the Ndebele culture by a social media user. Somizi was pictured with an elderly Ndebele woman, and they wore similar traditional Ndebele outfits.
