Living The Dream With Somizi star Somizi Mhlongo and his friend Vusi Nova are currently on a bestiecation getaway

The two stars shared pictures from their getaway and from the look of things, they are both living it up

The rumour mill has been buzzing over the celebs' close relationship, and many are convinced that Vusi and Somizi are dating

Somizi Mhlongo and Vusi Nova have kept fans suspicious about their relationship's nature. The two Mzansi celebs began hanging out soon after Somizi's divorce from estranged hubby Mohale Motaung and fans started suspecting that they were in a romantic relationship.

Social media users are speculating that Somizi and Vusi Nova are dating following pics from their getaway. Image: @somizi and @vusinova1

Source: Instagram

The Ndikuthandile singer and Idols SA judge have rubbished the rumours remaining adamant that they are "just friends".

Recently, the two stars had the social media streets buzzing when they shared saucy snaps from their 'bestication' getaway. Somizi headed to his Instagram page to share a picture where he was embracing the Intliziyo singer and captioned it:

"Bestication getaway has begun."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Somizi and Vusi's posts added more fuel to the dating allegations. Peeps flocked to the comments section to ask the stars to come clean because the signs they are dating are already there.

@andile_masego said:

"You guys need to come clean, you are a beautiful couple."

@nontozinhle__n added:

"I love your friendship with Vusi is honestly beautiful ❤️"

@mmagemotho commented:

" think it's time y'all make it official nje."

@xolane_m wrote:

"Your friendship is out of this world."

@teebylotau also said:

"I love you guys. Please keep this friendship like this, please if somehow there is a problem between you guys, sit down and talk about it."

@pinkykhonny noted:

"You deserve it, you fun-living and fun-loving person."

Pearl Thusi and Nadia Jaftha living it up in Cape Town, Mzansi here for the friendship goals: "Yass Queens"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Fistful of Vengeance star Pearl Thusi and her socialite friend Nadia Jaftha are currently enjoying a short vacation in Cape Town.

The celebrities have been keeping fans and followers glued to their phones with updates on what they have been up to in Cape Town.

Pearl headed to her Instagram page to share lovely pictures of the two of them together, much to the delight of their fans, who loved the friendship goals.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News