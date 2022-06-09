Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi and her friend Nadia Jaftha are currently having a girlcation in the Mother City

The two stunners have been sharing pictures of what they have been up to in Cape Town, and fans are still glued to their phones

Social media users have praised the friends for taking times out of their busy schedules to have some fun and unwind

Fistful of Vengeance star Pearl Thusi and her socialite friend Nadia Jaftha are currently enjoying a short vacation in Cape Town.

Pearl Thusi and Nadia Jaftha are enjoying a ladies' getaway in Cape Town. Image: @pearlthusi and @nadiajaftha

Source: Instagram

The celebrities have been keeping fans and followers glued to their phones with updates on what they have been up to in Cape Town.

Pearl headed to her Instagram page to share lovely pictures of the two of them together, much to the delight of their fans, who loved the friendship goals. She captioned the post:

"Swipe for some cuteness. To many more sunsets together buddy."

@nadiajaftha commented:

"You're doing too much ❤️ to many many more ❤️."

@mizmarym added:

"love your friendship both always have the same positive energy."

@iamgenie_t wrote:

"Aww maan lona."

@mvandaba93 noted:

"Are you guys trying to tell us something . Please say Yes."

@nompilo_priscy said:

"Friends that are soulmates."

@thatsomelow added:

"Love this for you pearl."

@boitumelodesreemaphutha said:

"Comforting moments having someone to share a sunset munite withsbwl...❤️."

@sammyshanny commented:

"Beautiful Friendship u2 Beauties."

Mohale Motaung is enjoying life in Dubai, shares snaps enjoying camel rides, SA reacts: "Love to see it"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mohale Motaung has been making his enemies green with envy following his recent success. The star has been making it in the entertainment industry despite the controversy trailing his name.

In addition to his blooming career, the former Living the Dream With Somizi star has been travelling the world. A scroll through the star's Instagram page will prove that, indeed, he is living his best life. From camel rides, pool time and joy rides, Mohale is enjoying it all.

Mohale, who recently posted pictures enjoying scenic views and beautiful sunsets in neighbouring Zimbabwe, jetted off to Dubai for another vacation, TshisaLIVE reports.

Source: Briefly News