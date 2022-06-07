The Black Door viewers praised Linda Sebezo for slaying her character in the new e.tv show that is receiving rave reviews online

Linda, who is a seasoned actress, portrays the role of Mam Rebs, who is in love with a young guy that's cheating on her

Somizi's ex-bae Mohale Motaung, made a guest star appearance on the telenovela and the show's fans are wondering who the next guest star will be

The Black Door trended on social media after another spicy episode. The viewers of the telenovela praised actress Linda Sebezo for slaying her role.

‘The Black Door’ star Linda Sebezo was praised for slaying her role of Mam Rebs while Mohale Motaung made a guest appearance. Image: @linda_sebezo, @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

She plays the character of Rebecca, aka Mam Rebs, in the soapie. Mam Rebs is in love with a "Ben 10" and many fans just love the way she brings her character to life.

Somizi's estranged hubby, Mohale Motaung, also made a guest star appearance on the lit show. The viewers of the juicy show took to Twitter to share their views on the show after Monday night's epic episode.

@4everSiya commented:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"uSis' Linda Sebezo as Rebecca or Mam' Rebs... hayi, shem! If she doesn't walk away with a much-deserved Best Actress SAFTA this year then I dunno! The way she embodies her character is totally insane! Love to see it!"

@Nonhlanhla_12 wrote:

"Last week we had Mohale as MoJack. Do you think we gonna have another celebrity guest this week? Personally I miss Zodwa."

@SthembiD said:

"This show is very educational in all aspects hey."

@_Thembalihle_ commented:

"Khaya is about to tell his mother that he will continue working for Rebs. We already know that she won't approve yet they need that money desperately."

@Zamathole14 wrote:

"Kodwa Rebs ne ndelelo. What's that kind of singing?"

@Mduduzilu added:

"If Mam Rebs finds out about Junior and Candy it's lights out for someone."

Kelly Khumalo teases Season 3 of her reality show

In other TV news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo took to social media to tease Season 3 of her reality show, Life With Kelly. The singer posted the explosive trailer on Monday, 6 June.

In the clip, the media personality touches on Senzo Meyiwa's death and also the drama with her baby daddy, Jub Jub. Kelly has been trending for all the wrong reasons in the past few days as the former Orlando Pirates goalie's murder case continues.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News