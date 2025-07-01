Ang Mutya ng Section E season 2 updates: plot breaks, cast, and dates

Ang Mutya ng Section E (The Jewel of Section E) is set to return with a riveting second season. The hit Wattpad adaptation will pick up from where the first season finale left off with more high school drama, family secrets, and the complicated love triangle of Jay-Jay, Keifer, and Yuri.

The cast of Ang Mutya ng Section E. Photo: @vivaoneph_ on Instagram/@tnem2bh on X (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Ang Mutya ng Section E is a Philippine teen drama based on the popular Wattpad book trilogy by Filipino author Lara Flores.

is a Philippine teen drama based on the popular Wattpad book trilogy by Filipino author Lara Flores. The series follows Jay-Jay as she transfers to Higher International Value School for a fresh start, only to find herself in the most unruly section of the school.

for a fresh start, only to find herself in the most unruly section of the school. The show debuted on Viva One in January 2025.

Ang Mutya ng Section E's profile

English name The Jewel of Section E Genre Rom-com, coming-of-age, teen drama Novel Ang Mutya ng Section E by Lara Flores Country of origin Philippines Starring Andres Muhlach, Ashtine Olviga, Rabin Angeles Director Theodore Boborol Show writers Juvy Galamiton, Anjanette Haw, Kim Noromor Debut date January 3, 2025 Network Viva One

Ang Mutya ng Section E season 2 is confirmed

Ashtine Olviga (Jay-Jay) and Andres Muhlach (Keifer) confirmed season 2 will be coming soon during a fan meet event at the Metro Manila-based New Frontier Theatre on May 1, 2025.

Viva released the first teaser the following day, but the official release date has not been revealed. All 16 episodes of Ang Mutya ng Section E season 1 aired on Viva One from January 3, 2025, to April 25, 2025.

Ang Mutya ng Section E cast members. Photo: @studiovivaph on X/@vivaoneph_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Ang Mutya ng Section E season 1 had a major twist

Jay-Jay Mariano transfers to the prestigious Higher Value International School to escape her past troubles and have a normal high school life. To her disappointment, she is placed in Section E, which is known to be the school’s most unruly section.

Section E is primarily composed of boys, and Jay-Jay finds herself as the only female student. The boys, led by their class president Mark Keifer, try to drive her out of their section, but she is determined to stay.

Later in the season, Jay-Jay becomes mutya (the jewel) of section E as Keifer starts developing a soft spot for her and even protects her from other sections. Keifer’s friend Yuri also has feelings for Jay, leading to a love triangle.

Jay-Jay has a surprising engagement with Yuri after her family, Fernandez and Yuri’s family, Hanamitchi, enter a partnership deal. The decision to choose Yuri as her future husband is made by Jay’s cousin Angelo, her grandmother, and her aunt after their company goes bankrupt.

Despite agreeing to marry Yuri, Jay-Jay still has strong feelings for Keifer. They confess their love for each other and end the season with a kiss.

Yuri, Jay-Jay, and Keifer in Ang Mutya ng Section E. Photo: @sentakiloyle on X (modified by author)

What to expect in Ang Mutya ng Section E season 2

The teen drama's second season will be based on the second book, Ang Mutya ng Section E: The Dark Side. The love triangle involving Jay-Jay, Yuri, and Keifer will remain a key subplot.

The season will also explore the past that keeps haunting Keifer and Jay-Jay. From the teaser, viewers can expect to learn about the characters' buried secrets, including why Jay is afraid of blood and her family skeletons.

Ang Mutya ng Section E season 2 poster. Photo: @vivaoneph (modified by author)

Ang Mutya ng Section E season 2 cast

The three main cast members — Ashtine, Andres, and Rabin — will return for the second season. The Philippines series will also introduce new faces as new subplots are explored. Here is a look at some members of the Ang Mutya ng Section E cast:

Ashtine Olviga as Jasper Jean 'Jay-Jay' Mariano

Ashtine Olviga with Charles Law on the set of Ang Mutya ng Section E (R). Photo: @ashtineolviga_ (modified by author)

Date of birth: May 19, 2001

May 19, 2001 Age: 24 years old (as of June 2025)

24 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Philippines

Philippines Social media: Instagram

Ashtine Olviga’s portrayal of Jay-Jay in Ang Mutya ng Section E is one of her biggest roles. She has had supporting roles in films like Miss Granny, Will You Be My Ex?, Road Trip, and The Ship Show.

Ashtine is also a model and singer. She previously belonged to the girl groups U Go Girls and Ppop Generation Team A under Viva Records.

Andres Muhlach as Mark Keifer Watson

Andres Muhlach with Ashtine Olviga on the set of Ang Mutya ng Section E. Photo: @aagupy (modified by author)

Date of birth: November 5, 2001

November 5, 2001 Age: 23 years old (as of June 2025)

23 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Manila, Philippines

Manila, Philippines Social media: Instagram

Andres Muhlach is the son of matinee idol Aga Muhlach and Miss Universe Philippines 1994 Charlene Gonzales. Actress Atasha Muhlach is his twin sister.

He landed his first major television project in 2024 in the sitcom Da Pers Family. Andres’ breakout role as Mark Keifer in Ang Mutya ng Section E earned him the Best New Male TV Personality award at the 38th PMPC Awards for Television in April 2025.

Rabin Angeles as Yuri Hanamichi

Rabin Angeles with Ashtine Olviga on the set of Ang Mutya ng Section E (R). Photo: @rabinangeles_ (modified by author)

Date of birth: November 14, 2004

November 14, 2004 Age: 20 years old (as of June 2025)

20 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Philippines

Philippines Social media: Instagram

Rabin Angeles’ role as the red-haired Yuri Hanamichi in the teen drama Ang Mutya ng Section E is his first big project. The rising Filipino actor also portrays the titular character, Drake Palma, in the series Seducing Drake Palma (2025), based on the popular Wattpad novel.

André Yllana as Michael Aries Fernandez

Filipino actor Andre Yllana with actress Ashtine Olviga (R). Photo: @andreyllana (modified by author)

Date of birth: September 7, 1998

September 7, 1998 Age: 26 years old (as of June 2025)

26 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Philippines

Philippines Social media: Instagram

André Yllana is the son of Filipino actors Jomari Yllana and Aiko Melendez. He has appeared in projects like Expensive Candy, Lumuhod ka sa lupa, Pasahero, and The Rain in Espania. In Ang Mutya ng Section E, he portrays Michael Aries, the class president of Section A and Jay’s cousin, who pretends not to care for her.

Heart Ryan as Ella Dianne Hyun

Heart Ryan as Ella Dianne Hyun in Ang Mutya ng Section E. Photo: @heart_ryane (modified by author)

Date of birth: April 9, 2002

April 9, 2002 Age: 23 years old (as of June 2025)

23 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Philippines

Philippines Social media: Instagram

Heart Ryan is an upcoming Filipino actress and singer under Viva Artists Agency. She started as a singer in the girl band Ppop Generation Team C and later joined LITZ. As an actress, Ryan has featured in projects like Girlfriend Na Pwede Na (2023), Nanay, Tatay (2024), Da Pers Family (2024) and The Only Girl of Class E (2025).

Kurt Delos Reyes as John Felix Collins

Kurt Delos Reyes as John Felix Collins in Ang Mutya ng Section E (R). Photo: @kurtt_dy (modified by author)

Date of birth: January 18, 2006

January 18, 2006 Age: 19 years old (as of June 2025)

19 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Philippines

Philippines Social media: Instagram

Kurt Delos Reyes made his acting debut in 2023 with supporting roles in Penduko (as Dumdom), The Ship Show (as Thirdy), and Instant Daddy (as Val). He is also a model and social media influencer represented by Viva Artists Agency.

Keifer, Jay-Jay, and Yuri from Ang Mutya ng Section E. Photo: @vivaoneph/@megakapamilya on X (modified by author)

The highly anticipated new season of Ang Mutya ng Section E will be available for streaming on Viva One. International viewers will be able to access subtitled episodes on YouTube or Dailymotion.

