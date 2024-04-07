16 K-pop girl groups to watch in 2024: the top contenders

K-pop girl groups have been at the forefront of captivating fans with their remarkable stage charisma, catchy music, and stunning visuals. From influential pioneers to rookie rising stars, these groups exude fierceness, power, and readiness to conquer the world. Here are the top K-pop girl groups that have taken the music industry by storm in 2024.

Itzy (L), Girls' Generation (C), Oh My Girl (R) K-pop girl groups. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS, VCG (modified by author)

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. We used data from the Dance Vision Blog, Ranker, Spinditty, The Times of India and other publicly available data to compile the ranking of these K-pop girl groups. However, this K-pop girl group list is not arranged in any particular order.

16 top K-pop girl groups

The K-pop scene continues to dominate the music scene by breaking records and delivering electrifying performances. Below is the list of K-pop girl groups that have stirred the internet like never before.

K-pop girl group Music label Blackpink YG Entertainment Twice JYP Entertainment NewJeans ADOR (HYBE Labels) Red Velvet SM Entertainment Mamamoo RBW Entertainment (G)I-DLE Cube Entertainment Itzy JYP Entertainment NMIXX SQU4D (sub-label of JYP Entertainment) Oh My Girl (OMG) WM Entertainment Fromis_9 Off the Ground/Pledis Entertainment Girls' Generation (SNSD) SM Entertainment WJSN (Cosmic Girls) Starship Entertainment / Yuehua Entertainment Ive Starship Entertainment Aespa SM Entertainment Everglow Yuehua Entertainment Le Sserafim HYBE Labels/Source Music

1. Blackpink

Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie (L-R) of BLACKPINK performing at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Year of formation: 2016

2016 Members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa Label: YG Entertainment

YG Entertainment Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok

Blackpink is a popular South Korean girl group with four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The K-pop girl group has bagged several awards, including the 2020 Female Group Popularity Award, 2016 Rookie Award, and 2017 Rookie of the Year award in the Gaon Chart Music Awards, among others. Some of their popular songs include How You Like That, Pink Venom, Shut Down and Kill This Love.

2. Twice

Girl group TWICE performs on stage during the 8th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards on 23 January 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun

Year of formation: 2015

2015 Members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Tzuyu

Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Tzuyu Label: JYP Entertainment

JYP Entertainment Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok

Twice is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015 through the competition reality show SIXTEEN. The group has nine members, namely Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. The music group’s popular tracks include ONE SPARK, YES or YES, I GOT YOU, What is Love? and LOOK AT ME.

3. NewJeans

NewJeans attends the SBS Music Awards at Inspire Arena in Jung-gu on 25 December 2023 in Incheon, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Year of formation: 2022

2022 Members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, Hyein

Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, Hyein Label: ADOR (HYBE Labels)

ADOR (HYBE Labels) Social media: Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter), Facebook

NewJeans is one of the prominent 5 member K-pop girl groups that is garnering international attention for their infectious tunes. NewJeans was formed in 2022 by the South Korean record label ADOR. The members include Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Some of the K-pop girls group’s prominent songs include Super Shy, ETA, Ditto, Cool With You and OMG.

4. Red Velvet

Red Velvet performs onstage during the showcase for the new album 'The ReVe Festival Day 1' at Blue Square iMarket Hall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Year of formation: 2014

2014 Members: Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, Yeri

Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, Yeri Label: SM Entertainment

SM Entertainment Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok

Red Velvet is yet another famous 5 member K-pop girl group from South Korea. The group’s members include Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. Red Velvet was formed in 2014 by SM Entertainment. Some of their numerous accolades include the Golden Disc New Artist Award, the Mnet Asian Music Award for Best Female Group, and the Asia Artist Award for Song of the Year.

5. Mamamoo

Mamamoo during their Twelfth Mini Album 'MIC ON' Release Showcase at Yes24 Live Hall on 11 October 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Year of formation: 2014

2014 Members: Solar, Moonbyul, Hwasa, Wheein

Solar, Moonbyul, Hwasa, Wheein Label: RBW Entertainment

RBW Entertainment Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok

Mamamoo is a South Korean 4 member K-pop girl group that debuted in 2014. The group members include Solar (Kim Yong-sun), Moon Byul-yi (Moon Byul), Wheein Jung (Whee In), and Hwasa (Ahn Hye-jin). The K-pop group has bagged several awards, including the 2019 Golden Disk Award for Best Group and the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Award for Best Vocal Group.

6. (G)I-DLE

The (G)I-DLE attends the SBS Music Awards at Inspire Arena in Jung-gu on 25 December 2023 in Incheon, South Korea Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Year of formation: 2018

2018 Members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, Shuhua

Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, Shuhua Label: Cube Entertainment

Cube Entertainment Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok

(G)I-DLE is a K-pop girl group that debuted on 2 May 2018 with the single Latata from their first EP, I Am. The group consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. (G)I-DLE has bagged several rookie awards at major Korean year-end music award shows, including the Asia Artist Awards, Gaon Chart Music Awards, and Genie Music Awards.

7. Itzy

Itzy attends the 27th Dream Concert at Seoul World Cup Stadium on 26 June 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Year of formation: 2019

2019 Members: Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Yuna

Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Yuna Label: JYP Entertainment

JYP Entertainment Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok

Itzy is a prominent K-pop girls group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2019. The group debuted with their single album titled It'zDifferent. The band members include Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. Itzy has won several awards, including Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards, the 2019 Melon Music Awards, and Best New Female Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

8. NMIXX

Girl band NMIXX attends SBS's radio show 'Escape at 2pm Cultwo Show' in Yangcheon-gu on 6 February 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Year of formation: 2022

2022 Members: Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, Kyujin

Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, Kyujin Label: SQU4D (sub-label of JYP Entertainment)

SQU4D (sub-label of JYP Entertainment) Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok

NMIXX is one of the famous 6 member K-pop girl groups that debuted in 2022. The group's members are Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin. The music band was formed by SQU4D, a sub-label of JYP Entertainment. Some of NMIXX’s top songs include DASH, Love Me Like This, Soñar (Breaker), Party O'Clock, Run For Roses and Roller Coaster.

9. Oh My Girl

Oh My Girl attends the 27th Dream Concert at Seoul World Cup Stadium on 26 June 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Year of formation: 2015

2015 Members: Hyojin, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Yubin, Arin

Hyojin, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Yubin, Arin Label: WM Entertainment

WM Entertainment Social media: Instagram, , TikTok

Oh My Girl (OMG) is a South Korean girl group formed by WM Entertainment in 2015. The music band consists of six members: Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Yubin, and Arin. Some of Oh My Girl’s popular songs include Remember Me, Bungee (Fall in Love), Dun Dun Dance, The Fifth Season (SSFWL) and Listen to My Word (A-ing).

10. Fromis_9

Fromis_9 attends Music Bank Global Festival 2023 at KBS Wedding Hall in Yeongdeungpo-gu on 15 December 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Year of formation: 2017

2017 Members: Roh Ji-sun, Song Ha-young, Lee Sae-Rom, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-Gyung, Park Ji-won, Lee Seo-Yeon, Baek Ji-Heon

Roh Ji-sun, Song Ha-young, Lee Sae-Rom, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-Gyung, Park Ji-won, Lee Seo-Yeon, Baek Ji-Heon Label: Off the Ground/Pledis Entertainment

Off the Ground/Pledis Entertainment Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok

Fromis_9 is a K-pop girls group formed by CJ E&M through the 2017 reality show Idol School. The music band consists of eight members, including Roh Ji-sun, Song Ha-young, Lee Sae-Rom, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-Kyung, Park Ji-won, Lee Seo-yeon and Baek Ji-heon. Fromis_9’s top songs include Stay This Way, DM, Feel Good (Secret Code), Love Me Back, LOVE BOMB and Prom Night.

11. Girls' Generation (SNSD)

Girl group Girls' Generation performs onstage during the 'SMTOWN Live 2022: SMCU Express on 20 August 2022. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Year of formation: 2007

2007 Members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, Seohyun

Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, Seohyun Label: SM Entertainment

SM Entertainment Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok

Girls' Generation (SNSD) is a prominent K-pop girls group formed by SM Entertainment in 2007. It consists of eight members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun. The music band debuted on 5 August 2007 with the single Into the New World. Some of Girls' Generation’s awards include 12 awards at M! Countdown and the 2008 BBF Popular Singer Award in Asia Model Awards.

12. WJSN (Cosmic Girls)

South Korean music group Cosmic Girls (WJSN), pose on the red carpet at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in Hong Kong on 14 December 2018. Photo: Anthony Wallace

Year of formation: 2016

2016 Members: Seola, Xuan Yi, Exy, Soobin, Bona, Dayoung, Eunseo, Cheng Xiao, Meiqi, Yeoreum

Seola, Xuan Yi, Exy, Soobin, Bona, Dayoung, Eunseo, Cheng Xiao, Meiqi, Yeoreum Label: Starship Entertainment/Yuehua Entertainment

Starship Entertainment/Yuehua Entertainment Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok

WJSN (Cosmic Girls) is one of the top K-pop music bands that debuted in 2016. The band has 10 members, namely Seola, Xuan Yi, Exy, Soobin, Bona, Dayoung, Eunseo, Cheng Xiao, Meiqi, and Yeoreum. Some of the WJSN’s popular tracks include MoMoMo (2016), I Wish (2017), La La Love (2019) and Dreams Come True (2018).

13. Ive

Ive attends the SBS Music Awards at Inspire Arena in Jung-gu on 25 December 2023 in Incheon, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Year of formation: 2021

2021 Members: Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, Leeseo

Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, Leeseo Label: Starship Entertainment

Starship Entertainment Social media: Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok

Ive is among the top 6 member K-pop girl groups from South Korea. The group consists of six members: Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. Some of the K-pop girls group’s top songs include I AM, My Satisfaction, Not Your Girl, Next Page and Shine With Me.

14. Aespa

Aespa performing during their third mini album, 'MY WORLD' Release Showcase at COEX Auditorium on 8 May 2023. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Year of formation: 2020

2020 Members: Karina, Winter, Giselle, Ningning

Karina, Winter, Giselle, Ningning Label: SM Entertainment

SM Entertainment Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok

Aespa is a prominent South Korean girl group that debuted on 17 November 2020 with their digital single Black Mamba. The group consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. Some of Aespa’s top songs include Next Level, Black Mamba, Savage, Ilusion, Dreams Come True and Spicy.

15. Everglow

Everglow appears on Everglow's 2nd Single 'HUSH' Release Showcase at Yes24 Live Hall on 19 August 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: JTBC PLUS

Year of formation: 2018

2018 Members: E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha

E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha Label: Yuehua Entertainment

Yuehua Entertainment Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok

Everglow is a South Korean girl group under YueHua Entertainment. Its debut single was a title track titled Bon Bon Chocolat. The band members include E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, and Aisha. Some of Everglow’s top songs include DUN DUN, Adios, LA DI DA, Pirate and FIRST.

16. Le Sserafim

Le Sserafim attends their 3rd Mini Album 'EASY' showcase at Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seongbuk-gu on 19 February 2024. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Year of formation: 2022

2022 Members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Hong Eunchae

Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Hong Eunchae Label: HYBE Labels / Source Music

HYBE Labels / Source Music Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok

Le Sserafim is a K-pop girls group signed to Source Music, a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation. The music band was formed in 2022 and consists of 5 members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. Some of the group’s prominent songs include Blue Flame, The Hydra, We Got So Much, Perfect Night, and Burn the Bridge.

Who is the best girl group in K-pop?

Determining the best K-pop girl group is subjective. However, some of the most popular K-pop girl groups of all time include Blackpink, NewJeans, Ive, Le Sserafim, Aespa, and Girls' Generation (SNSD).

What K-pop girl group has 11 members?

K-pop girl groups rarely have more than 11 members. However, some of the girl groups with 10 members include WJSN (Cosmic Girls), Pristin and Good Day.

Which K-pop girl group broke up?

Some of the popular K-pop girl groups that have been disbanded include 2NE1, Wonder Girls, Stellar, Sistar, and Rainbow.

Who is 5th gen K-pop?

The 5th generation K-pop groups refer to the ones that debuted in or after 2023. Some of the groups considered to be in the 5th generation include BoyNextDoor, ZEROBASEONE, Babymonster and Kiss of Life.

These K-pop girl groups have been delivering electrifying performances since their debut. They have left an indelible mark in the entertainment industry by offering their fans an unforgettable experience.

