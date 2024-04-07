16 K-pop girl groups to watch in 2024: the top contenders
K-pop girl groups have been at the forefront of captivating fans with their remarkable stage charisma, catchy music, and stunning visuals. From influential pioneers to rookie rising stars, these groups exude fierceness, power, and readiness to conquer the world. Here are the top K-pop girl groups that have taken the music industry by storm in 2024.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- 16 top K-pop girl groups
- Who is the best girl group in K-pop?
- What K-pop girl group has 11 members?
- Which K-pop girl group broke up?
- Who is 5th gen K-pop?
We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. We used data from the Dance Vision Blog, Ranker, Spinditty, The Times of India and other publicly available data to compile the ranking of these K-pop girl groups. However, this K-pop girl group list is not arranged in any particular order.
16 top K-pop girl groups
The K-pop scene continues to dominate the music scene by breaking records and delivering electrifying performances. Below is the list of K-pop girl groups that have stirred the internet like never before.
|K-pop girl group
|Music label
|Blackpink
|YG Entertainment
|Twice
|JYP Entertainment
|NewJeans
|ADOR (HYBE Labels)
|Red Velvet
|SM Entertainment
|Mamamoo
|RBW Entertainment
|(G)I-DLE
|Cube Entertainment
|Itzy
|JYP Entertainment
|NMIXX
|SQU4D (sub-label of JYP Entertainment)
|Oh My Girl (OMG)
|WM Entertainment
|Fromis_9
|Off the Ground/Pledis Entertainment
|Girls' Generation (SNSD)
|SM Entertainment
|WJSN (Cosmic Girls)
|Starship Entertainment / Yuehua Entertainment
|Ive
|Starship Entertainment
|Aespa
|SM Entertainment
|Everglow
|Yuehua Entertainment
|Le Sserafim
|HYBE Labels/Source Music
1. Blackpink
- Year of formation: 2016
- Members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa
- Label: YG Entertainment
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok
Blackpink is a popular South Korean girl group with four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The K-pop girl group has bagged several awards, including the 2020 Female Group Popularity Award, 2016 Rookie Award, and 2017 Rookie of the Year award in the Gaon Chart Music Awards, among others. Some of their popular songs include How You Like That, Pink Venom, Shut Down and Kill This Love.
2. Twice
- Year of formation: 2015
- Members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Tzuyu
- Label: JYP Entertainment
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok
Twice is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015 through the competition reality show SIXTEEN. The group has nine members, namely Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. The music group’s popular tracks include ONE SPARK, YES or YES, I GOT YOU, What is Love? and LOOK AT ME.
3. NewJeans
- Year of formation: 2022
- Members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, Hyein
- Label: ADOR (HYBE Labels)
- Social media: Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter), Facebook
NewJeans is one of the prominent 5 member K-pop girl groups that is garnering international attention for their infectious tunes. NewJeans was formed in 2022 by the South Korean record label ADOR. The members include Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Some of the K-pop girls group’s prominent songs include Super Shy, ETA, Ditto, Cool With You and OMG.
4. Red Velvet
- Year of formation: 2014
- Members: Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, Yeri
- Label: SM Entertainment
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok
Red Velvet is yet another famous 5 member K-pop girl group from South Korea. The group’s members include Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. Red Velvet was formed in 2014 by SM Entertainment. Some of their numerous accolades include the Golden Disc New Artist Award, the Mnet Asian Music Award for Best Female Group, and the Asia Artist Award for Song of the Year.
5. Mamamoo
- Year of formation: 2014
- Members: Solar, Moonbyul, Hwasa, Wheein
- Label: RBW Entertainment
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok
Mamamoo is a South Korean 4 member K-pop girl group that debuted in 2014. The group members include Solar (Kim Yong-sun), Moon Byul-yi (Moon Byul), Wheein Jung (Whee In), and Hwasa (Ahn Hye-jin). The K-pop group has bagged several awards, including the 2019 Golden Disk Award for Best Group and the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Award for Best Vocal Group.
6. (G)I-DLE
- Year of formation: 2018
- Members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, Shuhua
- Label: Cube Entertainment
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok
(G)I-DLE is a K-pop girl group that debuted on 2 May 2018 with the single Latata from their first EP, I Am. The group consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. (G)I-DLE has bagged several rookie awards at major Korean year-end music award shows, including the Asia Artist Awards, Gaon Chart Music Awards, and Genie Music Awards.
7. Itzy
- Year of formation: 2019
- Members: Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Yuna
- Label: JYP Entertainment
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok
Itzy is a prominent K-pop girls group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2019. The group debuted with their single album titled It'zDifferent. The band members include Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. Itzy has won several awards, including Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards, the 2019 Melon Music Awards, and Best New Female Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.
8. NMIXX
- Year of formation: 2022
- Members: Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, Kyujin
- Label: SQU4D (sub-label of JYP Entertainment)
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok
NMIXX is one of the famous 6 member K-pop girl groups that debuted in 2022. The group's members are Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin. The music band was formed by SQU4D, a sub-label of JYP Entertainment. Some of NMIXX’s top songs include DASH, Love Me Like This, Soñar (Breaker), Party O'Clock, Run For Roses and Roller Coaster.
9. Oh My Girl
- Year of formation: 2015
- Members: Hyojin, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Yubin, Arin
- Label: WM Entertainment
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok
Oh My Girl (OMG) is a South Korean girl group formed by WM Entertainment in 2015. The music band consists of six members: Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Yubin, and Arin. Some of Oh My Girl’s popular songs include Remember Me, Bungee (Fall in Love), Dun Dun Dance, The Fifth Season (SSFWL) and Listen to My Word (A-ing).
10. Fromis_9
- Year of formation: 2017
- Members: Roh Ji-sun, Song Ha-young, Lee Sae-Rom, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-Gyung, Park Ji-won, Lee Seo-Yeon, Baek Ji-Heon
- Label: Off the Ground/Pledis Entertainment
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok
Fromis_9 is a K-pop girls group formed by CJ E&M through the 2017 reality show Idol School. The music band consists of eight members, including Roh Ji-sun, Song Ha-young, Lee Sae-Rom, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-Kyung, Park Ji-won, Lee Seo-yeon and Baek Ji-heon. Fromis_9’s top songs include Stay This Way, DM, Feel Good (Secret Code), Love Me Back, LOVE BOMB and Prom Night.
11. Girls' Generation (SNSD)
- Year of formation: 2007
- Members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, Seohyun
- Label: SM Entertainment
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok
Girls' Generation (SNSD) is a prominent K-pop girls group formed by SM Entertainment in 2007. It consists of eight members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun. The music band debuted on 5 August 2007 with the single Into the New World. Some of Girls' Generation’s awards include 12 awards at M! Countdown and the 2008 BBF Popular Singer Award in Asia Model Awards.
12. WJSN (Cosmic Girls)
- Year of formation: 2016
- Members: Seola, Xuan Yi, Exy, Soobin, Bona, Dayoung, Eunseo, Cheng Xiao, Meiqi, Yeoreum
- Label: Starship Entertainment/Yuehua Entertainment
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok
WJSN (Cosmic Girls) is one of the top K-pop music bands that debuted in 2016. The band has 10 members, namely Seola, Xuan Yi, Exy, Soobin, Bona, Dayoung, Eunseo, Cheng Xiao, Meiqi, and Yeoreum. Some of the WJSN’s popular tracks include MoMoMo (2016), I Wish (2017), La La Love (2019) and Dreams Come True (2018).
13. Ive
- Year of formation: 2021
- Members: Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, Leeseo
- Label: Starship Entertainment
- Social media: Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok
Ive is among the top 6 member K-pop girl groups from South Korea. The group consists of six members: Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. Some of the K-pop girls group’s top songs include I AM, My Satisfaction, Not Your Girl, Next Page and Shine With Me.
14. Aespa
- Year of formation: 2020
- Members: Karina, Winter, Giselle, Ningning
- Label: SM Entertainment
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok
Aespa is a prominent South Korean girl group that debuted on 17 November 2020 with their digital single Black Mamba. The group consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. Some of Aespa’s top songs include Next Level, Black Mamba, Savage, Ilusion, Dreams Come True and Spicy.
15. Everglow
- Year of formation: 2018
- Members: E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha
- Label: Yuehua Entertainment
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok
Everglow is a South Korean girl group under YueHua Entertainment. Its debut single was a title track titled Bon Bon Chocolat. The band members include E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, and Aisha. Some of Everglow’s top songs include DUN DUN, Adios, LA DI DA, Pirate and FIRST.
16. Le Sserafim
- Year of formation: 2022
- Members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Hong Eunchae
- Label: HYBE Labels / Source Music
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok
Le Sserafim is a K-pop girls group signed to Source Music, a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation. The music band was formed in 2022 and consists of 5 members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. Some of the group’s prominent songs include Blue Flame, The Hydra, We Got So Much, Perfect Night, and Burn the Bridge.
Who is the best girl group in K-pop?
Determining the best K-pop girl group is subjective. However, some of the most popular K-pop girl groups of all time include Blackpink, NewJeans, Ive, Le Sserafim, Aespa, and Girls' Generation (SNSD).
What K-pop girl group has 11 members?
K-pop girl groups rarely have more than 11 members. However, some of the girl groups with 10 members include WJSN (Cosmic Girls), Pristin and Good Day.
Which K-pop girl group broke up?
Some of the popular K-pop girl groups that have been disbanded include 2NE1, Wonder Girls, Stellar, Sistar, and Rainbow.
Who is 5th gen K-pop?
The 5th generation K-pop groups refer to the ones that debuted in or after 2023. Some of the groups considered to be in the 5th generation include BoyNextDoor, ZEROBASEONE, Babymonster and Kiss of Life.
These K-pop girl groups have been delivering electrifying performances since their debut. They have left an indelible mark in the entertainment industry by offering their fans an unforgettable experience.
