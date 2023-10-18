Is Sang Heon Lee related to Gia Kim? All about the actor

Sang Heon Lee is a talented TV actor and model from South Korea. He entered the limelight following his appearance in the Netflix romantic comedy-drama TV series XO, Kitty as Min-ho. The show is a spin-off of the To All the Boys series, and it premiered on 18 May 2023. His fame has drawn attention to his life and questions about whether he is related to actress Gia Kim. This post debunks all about the South Korean actor.

Sang Heon Lee started his acting career during his high school years in Hong Kong. Besides acting, he is an established model with a massive following on Instagram. Who is he beyond the face gracing the entertainment industry lately?

Sang Heon Lee's profile and bio summary

How old is Lee Sangheon?

Sang Heon Lee’s age is 27 years as of 2023. The Korean actor was born on 21 May 1996 and hails from Seoul, Korea.

What is Sang Heon Lee's nationality?

He is a South Korean national of Asian ethnicity. His family relocated from South Korea and settled in Hong Kong, where his father worked in a construction company.

What languages can Sang Heon Lee speak?

The actor is bilingual, with a firm grasp of Korean and English. His command of numerous languages has propelled him through the gates of the global entertainment industry, enabling him to connect with a broader range of fans.

What is Sang Heon Lee's height?

The XO, Kitty actor stands 5 feet 10 inches (177 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 152 pounds (69 kilograms).

Where did Sang Heon Lee go to university?

Sang Heon attended an international school in Hong Kong. In 2014, he joined the University of Northampton in Northamptonshire, England and graduated in 2016. Upon graduating, the actor returned to South Korea for his two-year military service.

Most of his loyal fans have always been fascinated by Sang Heon Lee's accent. Why does Sang Heon Lee have an English accent? The South Korean actor got his British accent after studying at an international school in Hong Kong and later going to England.

Are Gia Kim and Sang Heon Lee related?

The Korean actress Gia Kim and Sang Heon Lee are siblings. Gia Kim is three years older than her brother Sang. She was born on 4 November 1992 in Seoul, South Korea. The actress is widely recognised for her appearances in various films and TV series, including XO, Kitty (2023), Happy Ending (2021) and Burning Questions (2021).

Sang Heon’s sister went to the United States and studied at the Art of Acting Studio, an acting school and cultural centre in Los Angeles, California, United States. Before relocating to the United States to further her studies, Gia Kim worked at a theatre in South Korea.

Why do Lee Sang Heon and Gia Kim have different surnames?

The siblings have different surnames because Gia Kim is a stage name, while Lee stuck to his birth name when he debuted. The actress decided to go for her stage name after a fortune-teller advised her that it would guarantee her greater success as an actress. She was offered five choices and decided to go with Kim Ji Ah, translating to Gia Kim in English.

Sang Heon Lee movies and TV shows

The actor has been featured in several movies and TV shows. Gia Kim and Sang are siblings in the Netflix show Xo, Kitty. Sang Heon Lee's drama list includes the 2023 film Gran Turismo, where he portrays Joo-Hwan Lee and Burning Questions (2023) TV series.

Besides acting, Sang Heon has worked as a model and has appeared in several advertisements and photoshoots. He is also a fitness enthusiast known for maintaining a fit physique.

Sang Heon Lee's profiles

The South Korean actor is active on Instagram and uses @sangheonleesh username. There, he boasts a substantial following of over 2.9 million followers. He frequently uploads his modelling shots on the platform.

What is Sang Heon Lee's net worth?

The South Korean actor has an alleged net worth of $1 million. His primary sources of income come from acting and modelling.

Sang Heon Lee is among the famous actors from South Korea who have made their name in the entertainment scene. He is a younger brother to actress Gia Kim.

