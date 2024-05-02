Queendom actress Linda Mtoba recently showed off her stunning legs on social media

The star shared several images of herself dressed like a cowgirl while vacationing in America

Many fans and followers of the actress complimented her look and gorgeous legs in the comment section

Linda Mtoba showed her stunning legs. Image: @linda_mtoba

Source: Instagram

Without a doubt, actress Linda Mtoba is one of Mzansi's hottest celebrities. The Queendom star shared some stunning pictures of herself on social media.

Linda Mtoba stuns with gorgeous legs

South African media personality Linda Mtoba made headlines again online after she exclusively talked to Briefly News about her new lead character on BET Africa's new series Queendom.

Linda recently posted several pictures of herself on her Instagram page, showing off her gorgeous legs while she was vacationing in America. The star captioned the photos:

"This ain’t Texas Hair @lushstrands_sa"

See the pictures below:

Fans compliment Linda Mtoba

Shortly after the star shared those pictures on her social media page, many of her fans and followers complimented her gorgeous look and her stunning, beautiful legs. See some of the online reactions below:

mbalimkh_ wrote:

"Star girl!"

__keitumetse__ said:

"Beyoncé was found shaking."

nolwazi.sphe_ complimented:

"Usimele siyi South Africa ngobuhle, uhamba wedwa mama."

the_star_iam mentioned:

"I'm sure they were busy saying uyena."

neontle_m responded:

"The most beautiful girl emhlabeni."

siphokazi.ndou replied:

"Put me in your travel next time please."

Lorna Sithole wrote:

"Please, you are the most fashion-forward girlie to come from this country."

miss_tshidie said:

"You didn't miss with the one step at a time, exactly as I thought when the video started."

yolisamaimela_ complimented:

"The most beautiful woman in the whole wide world."

justandiegh shared:

"Had Beyoncé shaking in her own land."

Cast of Queendom and other productions not paid

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sindi Dlathu and other actors, such as Linda Mtoba from Clive Morris Productions, have not received their salaries.

The production company has allegedly not paid several actors and the production crew, resulting in their protests. Other stars, like actress Nambitha Ben Mazwi, who acts on Empini, have reportedly confronted the producers about this.

