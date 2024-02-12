Linda Mtoba turned heads on Instagram with snapshots of her chilling poolside in a stunning blue swimsuit

The pictures show the actress enjoying the sun and fresh air while flaunting her voluptuous figure

The visuals have fans gasping for air, and many rushed to the comments section to shower Linda with compliments

Linda Mtoba flaunted her amazing body on Instagram. Image: @linda_mtoba

Source: Instagram

It's no secret that Linda Mtoba is a beauty of note. The stunning actress recently blessed the timelines with photos of her in a two-piece swimsuit.

Linda Mtoba drops fire pictures

She uploaded the fire pics on her Instagram account. The mother of one looked absolutely breathtaking, soaking up the sun.

Linda's fit stood out while rocking sunnies and her big curly hair. She served several poses while lounging on a pool chair.

Linda Mtoba's vacay content

It seems the former star of The River is enjoying some downtime. She was on an MSC cruise some time ago, and her social media is oozing holiday content with tons of desirable visuals.

See the post below:

Mzansi Instagrammers marvel at Linda's beauty

Some of Linda's 1.9 million followers are gushing about her curvaceous body and beauty. They swooned in the comments section and showed appreciation for being blessed with the pictures.

@nomthandazomtheku stated:

"You look like Beanie in the third frame."

@_minenhle_nxumalo said:

"Frame 3, you look like your baby girl. "

@z_nkunjana gushed:

"Body YADI YADI YADI. "

@monica_76541 shared:

"Got a crush on you sis. "

@nandipen posted:

"Aaah, cruise life! "

@personal._doll mentioned:

"Summer blues falling on a Monday? I’m in love. ❤️"

@aryanda_m added:

"S'momondiya sase India. "

