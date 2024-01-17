Media personality Minnie Dlamini is one gorgeous woman, and she is never afraid to show off her beauty

Minnie Dlamini's fans were recently treated to a short video of her showing off her banging body

Netizens lauded Minnie Dlamini for never swaying away from posting her pictures despite the unsavoury comments she always receives

Minnie Dlamini stunned in a black two-piece and left her fans in awe. Image: Oupa Bopape

Minnie Dlamini is undoubtedly one of the many gorgeous faces in South African television. She never shies away from flaunting her beauty, even if haters gang up on her.

Minnie stuns in new photoshoot video

The media personality shared a video of her in a photoshoot setting. She was wearing all black everything.

The two-piece she wore perfectly accentuated her hot body, leaving many people to salivate.

The video was then re-shared on X by @MDNnewss:

Netizens weigh in on Minnie's video

The TV presenter's fans lauded her for never swaying away from posting her pictures despite the unsavoury comments she always receives.

Some even noted that Minnie Dlamini has a natural body. This is highlighted because SA has seen a growing number of celebrities and public figures getting BBL's.

@AryandaM_ lauded:

"She's so gorgeous."

@keketso_P said:

"Natural Body."

@jacktairo gushed:

"She really looks like a 20 year old."

@oddettem observed:

"Y'all are so used to fake bodies that you can’t even appreciate a natural one."

@ImaniTheBrownie scolded:

"She has a very beautiful body, but I need her stylist to work with her, not against her. This underwear crops in all the worst places for her body type. A little higher would have given a snatched waist, the low cut would have shown body ody, mid waist is just so unflattering."

@tasha_magubane

"She has such a beautiful body, those legs?"

