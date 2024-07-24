Mzansi was in disbelief after learning about Thabiso Makhubela's fall from grace

The famous TV presenter is said to have fallen on hard times and faced drug abuse and theft allegations

Netizens are stunned at the news and fail to believe what has allegedly become of one of their favourite media personalities

Mzansi was stunned to find out what allegedly happened to Thabiso Makhubela. Images: thabiso_makhubela

Source: Instagram

It was a social media storm when netizens learned of what has become of Thabiso Makhubela, who apparently lost his job and is now serving jail time.

What happened to Thabiso Makhubela?

Former Expresso presenter, Thabiso Makhubela, has reportedly landed in hot water.

It was alleged by Twitter (X) user TvblogbyMLU that the vibrant media personality was fired in 2023 over an alleged drug problem, which later led to his arrest.

According to TimesLIVE, Makhubela was arrested for theft and spent weeks at a Johannesburg Correctional facility:

"The talented lad was apparently fired last year due to an alleged drug problem. He has since been behind bars at Johannesburg Correctional Services."

Thabiso, who was quite active on social media and keeping supporters in the loop on his moves, stopped updating his pages in December 2023:

Mzansi reacts to Thabiso Makhubela story

Netizens are shocked beyond words and can't believe that Thabiso has fallen on hard times:

Compaqllow claimed:

"Oh, I knew he was on drugs. I saw him last year looking skinny and different. I think his long-term partner, the former DA MP Hlanganani Gumbi, serially cheating on him also affected him mentally."

kgotsohopelekau wrote:

"Oh my, I didn't know it was that bad. The last time I saw him he looked bad, I hope he overcomes all of this."

leloe_m was shattered:

"Heartbroken reading this about Thabiso. May God intervene, and may he find his way back to himself."

kabeloWaka2 was in disbelief:

"Haibo, South Africa's sweet angel Thabiso Makhubela a junkie? I don't believe it. Geez, I hate drugs!"

