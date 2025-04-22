South African media personality Anele Mdoda recently got married to Bonelela Buzza James in a private wedding ceremony over the Easter long holiday

Several fans noted that Anele's older sister, Thembisa Nxumalo, did not attend the couple's wedding

Netizens debated why Thembisa Nxumalo and Anele Mdoda are beefing with some, highlighting that it had to do with their father's young wife

Netizens think they know why Anele Mdoda and her sister Thembisa Nxumalo are feuding. Image: zintathu, thembisamdoda

Renowned media personality Anele Mdoda hogged headlines following her private wedding with lawyer Bonelela Buzza James. While weddings generally bring family together, South Africans noticed that Anele’s sister Thembisa Nxumalo was conspicuously absent.

What caused Anele Mdoda and Thembisa Nxumalo's beef?

The 947 presenter and her older sister Thembisa Nxumalo were once sibling goals. At one time, Anele Mdoda stuck out her neck for the former Our Perfect Wedding host following her messy divorce with Atandwa Kani. Social media user @cnehshuga took to X on Tuesday, 22 April, and asked for the reasons behind Anele Mdoda and Thembisa Nxumalo's feud. The post read:

“Thembisa noAnele babangani.”

Netizens speculate why Anele Mdoda and sister are feuding

In the comments section, netizens speculated why Anele Mdoda and her sister Thembisa Nxumalo are beefing. Netizens collectively pointed out that it was personal, with some suggesting that it had to do with their father, businessman Patilizwe “Pat” Mdoda’s new wife and their stepmother. Several suggested that Anele isn't only beefing with Thembisa but her other two sisters, Unathi and Zama.

Here are some of the reactions:

@2cOpinion argued:

“Anele called out Atandwa, not knowing that Thembisa was wrong. Then Anele found out, like the rest of us, she washed her hands. I'm Xhosa, I lie. Don't quote me. Ngiyafana nama subjects.”

@chefluuu responded:

“It's actually Anele vs all the sisters, not just Thembisa.”

@_her_thoughts_S highlighted:

“I think babanga ukuthi Anele supported the dad remarrying. She’s the only daughter who attended the wedding and has been speaking about.”

@Kuyafana1 replied:

“Thembisa is their dad’s favourite. Anele always felt left out and unloved. She tried by all means to win her father's love, but her father was always praising Thembisa. That made Anele resent her sister, unfortunately.”

@slindilendou_ lamented:

“I was hoping they would have squashed whatever was going on. Oh man, abantu bomuntu nje! Life is too short.”

@Cynthia14707794 remarked:

“It's such a sad situation, because they were such a unit when they were ok.”

@mahles said:

"Sibling rivalry. Imagine cutting your own blood off like that. That's narcissistic behaviour."

Netizens speculated what sparked the feud between Anele Mdoda and Thembisa Nxumalo. Image: zintathu, thembisamdoda

Thembisa Nxumalo's marriage allegedly collapses

While Anele Mdoda is celebrating a new chapter in her relationship with Bonelela Buzza James, her sister Thembisa's marriage is reportedly facing difficulties.

Briefly News reported that Thembisa and her husband, Mfanelo Nxumalo, separated.

According to reports in February, Mfanelo Nxumalo moved out of their home and is renting an apartment in Northcliff. In addition to moving out of their home and finding a new partner, Nxumalo and Mdoda allegedly communicate via email.

