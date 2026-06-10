Gauteng Mass Shooting Leaves 12 People Dead As Police Launch Manhunt for the Armed Suspects
GAUTENG – A brazen mass shooting at Jumpers Informal Settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg, has left 12 people dead.
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The shooting, which occurred just before midnight on Monday, 9 June 2026, also left several people injured. A manhunt has since been launched for the suspects.
Eight men were killed in the shooting
According to reports, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) arrived at the scene of the shooting and found multiple victims with gunshot wounds.
Eight men and three women were among the deceased at the scene, while another man passed away in the hospital. At least nine other victims were rushed to the hospital for further treatment.
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The motive for the shooting is not yet known, but investigations are underway.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za