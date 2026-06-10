GAUTENG – A brazen mass shooting at Jumpers Informal Settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg, has left 12 people dead.

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A mass shooting in Gauteng has left 12 people dead and several others injured. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

The shooting, which occurred just before midnight on Monday, 9 June 2026, also left several people injured. A manhunt has since been launched for the suspects.

Eight men were killed in the shooting

According to reports, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) arrived at the scene of the shooting and found multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

Eight men and three women were among the deceased at the scene, while another man passed away in the hospital. At least nine other victims were rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known, but investigations are underway.

Source: Briefly News