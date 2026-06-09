A promising school rugby player is facing an uncertain sporting future after a serious back injury forced him out of the game

Medical specialists have warned that the teenager’s spinal condition has deteriorated significantly, with surgery now seen as the only remaining option

The family has launched an urgent appeal for financial support after being unable to secure full funding for the required medical treatment

The family of a 16-year-old learner from Hoërskool Monument High School, Arthur Flemix, is pleading for financial assistance to help cover medical procedures after a career-threatening back injury.

Hoerskool Monument High School learner Arthur Flemix suffered a back injury in 2023. Image: Nicollete Flemix

Source: Facebook

Arthur’s mother, Nicolette, as reported by The Citizen, said her son suffered the injury setback at the end of the 2023 rugby season. Since then, he has undergone two medical procedures and has been instructed by an orthopaedic surgeon to stop all sport-related activities.

The procedures have not improved his condition, and it has reportedly worsened significantly.

“My son was an incredible rugby player with such a passion for the sport he loved most,” Nicolette said.

Nicolette further explained that her son has always shown a passion for rugby and other sports such as cricket from a young age during his time at Laerskool Roodekrans.

Arthur previously received honours colours for rugby but has already missed the past two rugby seasons due to the injury. Following the setback, Arthur went through several months of physiotherapy, which initially showed some improvement in his condition.

Medical scans reveal severe spinal deterioration

The family later sought the opinion of an orthopaedic specialist in March 2025, when an MRI scan showed significant deterioration in the discs of Arthur’s spine. Following medical guidance, the young rugby player was advised to stop all rugby activities immediately, take a year of rest, and return for a follow-up assessment in 2026.

“We recently went for that follow-up this year and, after another MRI, we received even more devastating news,” Nicolette said.

“His condition has deteriorated further, and he is now in constant pain. The next urgent step is surgery; however, we do not have the means to afford it,” she added.

Family appeal for urgent financial assistance for surgery

The family says their medical aid has declined to authorise the procedure, indicating that spinal injuries are not included under their cover benefits.

Arthur’s mother, who is raising two children on her own, said she is finding it increasingly difficult to manage the costs of private treatment. She is now appealing for help to ensure her son can undergo the operation he urgently needs to ease his ongoing pain.

She added that any contribution, regardless of size, would make a meaningful difference. Even those unable to give financially, she said, could still assist by sharing the appeal or keeping the family in their thoughts and prayers.

As seen in the post below.

In a moving post shared on her Facebook page, Nicolette said;

''We recently received devastating news regarding my son's urgently needed spinal surgery. What we initially believed would cost around R60,000 has turned out to be significantly more expensive, with the official quotation coming to R115,000.''

16-year-old Monnas' rugby teen Arthur Flemix urgently requires R115,000 for back surgery. Image: Nicollete Flemix

Source: Facebook

South Africa has recently lost several promising young schoolboy rugby players due to tragic circumstances, including Jude Stewart from a Johannesburg school in early 2026 and Kungawo Booi from Westering High School in Gqeberha in 2025.

Matric pupil in biking accident

Briefly News previously reported Lodewyk Uys, a 17-year-old matric pupil at Hoër Jongenskool Paarl (HJS), who was seriously injured in a mountain biking accident, has now improved enough to breathe on his own without a ventilator.

Source: Briefly News