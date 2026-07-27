A Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver was hit by a white VW Polo at a Glenwood, Franschhoek intersection

The driver allegedly sped off after knocking the rider off his bike, leaving him injured on the road

CCTV footage shows the Polo’s number plate fell off on impact and was left behind at the scene

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Screenshots taken from the CCTV footage. Images: Frontline News

Source: Instagram

A Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver was hit by a car in Glenwood, Franschhoek. CCTV footage captured a white VW Polo knocking him off his bike at an intersection.

The incident happened at a busy Glenwood intersection, according to footage shared online. The white Polo did not stop and instead sped off after the collision.

In the clip, the rider can be seen crossing the intersection on his delivery bike. The Polo strikes him from the side before driving away from the scene.

Number plate left at the scene

The Polo’s number plate came loose during the crash and stayed behind. This could help authorities trace the vehicle and identify the driver responsible.

Frontline News shared the CCTV clip on Instagram, capturing the moment of impact. The rider falls hard onto the road surface after being struck by the car.

His delivery bag and bike are seen scattered across the intersection after the crash. It is not yet known how badly the driver was hurt in the collision.

Social media users reacted with anger and concern after watching the footage online. Many said the number plate left behind would help police catch the driver fast.

Others expressed sympathy for the injured rider and hoped he recovers soon. Some criticised reckless driving near delivery riders, saying road safety remains a real concern.

A few commenters joked that the driver had already sealed his own fate. Leaving the number plate behind, they said, made it easy for police to act.

Delivery riders often move through busy intersections while working long shifts across the city. Many South Africans online said drivers need to look out for them.

Hit-and-run cases like this one are becoming a common frustration for many. Victims are often left to cover medical costs while the driver simply disappears.

Road users have called on authorities to treat number plate evidence as a priority. They believe swift action could set an example for other reckless drivers nearby.

Details about the suspect and the injured rider’s condition are still emerging.

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News