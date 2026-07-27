New data from Optix Intelligence shows South African roads are most dangerous at 3am, with almost double the daytime collision risk

The report studied more than 8.9 million driver hours and 16.1 million recorded driving events over a full year

Mzansi flooded the comments with jokes and theories about why the early hours are so dangerous

Two wrecked vehicles can be seen at the scene of the accident on the B36 near Bruchsal. Image: picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

South African drivers face their highest crash risk at 3 in the morning, according to new data shared in a TikTok video on 26 July 2026, and Mzansi has been reacting online ever since.

The report comes from Optix Intelligence, a South African fleet safety and driver behaviour company. It studied a full year of driving data, from May 2025 to April 2026, to work out the true risk drivers face at different hours of the day.

The safest time to be on the road is around 10am, when the collision rate drops to 0.66 per 1,000 drivers. Risk then climbs steadily through the afternoon and evening.

Why Mzansi is talking about the findings

The findings were first published by BusinessTech, before content creator EJV shared them in a TikTok clip on 26 July 2026. The report found the collision rate peaks sharply at 3am, reaching 1.37 per 1,000 drivers.

That figure is almost double the daytime baseline, and hours between 11pm and 1am are also far riskier than daylight travel. Optix linked the spike to the body’s internal clock, which controls alertness and reaction time.

Between 2am and 6am, the body enters its lowest point of alertness, slowing reaction times and narrowing attention. South Africa’s road conditions make this worse.

Many rural roads have no street lighting, forcing drivers to rely on headlights that only illuminate a short distance ahead. Potholes, faded lane markings and missing road studs become far harder to spot after dark.

Livestock wandering onto major routes like the N1, N3 and N7 pose another serious risk overnight. Pedestrians walking along unlit road shoulders add to the danger in many communities.

National figures back up the findings. A Western Cape study found over half of all road deaths happened at night, with pedestrians making up most fatalities.

Mzansi users had plenty to say online. Some joked that drivers are more likely to skip red lights that late. Others called the early hours the true witching hour for road deaths, while a few argued the danger stretches well beyond just 3am.

See the reactions in the TikTok post below:

More stories about accidents on SA roads

Source: Briefly News