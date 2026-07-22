Social media posts claiming a car wash worker crashed a client’s Mercedes-Benz while fetching his girlfriend went viral on 21 July 2021

Footage shows a white Mercedes-Benz SUV wedged into a boundary wall at a Parklands residential complex

Ashwood Carwash denied the rumours, saying the vehicle’s owner sent a driver to collect it earlier that same day

Screenshots taken from the clip of the accident scene. Images: Updates with LolahM

Source: Facebook

Social media posts claiming a car wash employee crashed a client’s Mercedes-Benz while fetching his girlfriend have gone viral since 21 July 2026.

The clip shows the white SUV wedged into a residential boundary wall in Parklands, Cape Town, sparking outrage among viewers who slammed the alleged joyride online. According to witnesses, the Mercedes-Benz SUV came speeding down Parklands Main Road on Monday afternoon before losing control near the Summerville complex.

The vehicle reportedly clipped a tree before smashing straight through the boundary wall, destroying a downstairs neighbour’s sliding door in the process.

Carwash denies employee was involved

According to a report by IOL News, a resident who witnessed the crash said three people were inside the car when it hit the wall. Two men and a woman reportedly climbed out unhurt, with the driver taking photos before calling someone on his phone.

An e-hailing ride then arrived and picked up all three occupants from the crash scene shortly afterwards, the witness said. Ashwood Carwash has since pushed back against claims that one of its workers was behind the wheel during the crash.

Management confirmed the Mercedes-Benz was washed there that morning but said the owner sent a driver to fetch it later. Staff insisted their logbook would prove no employee left the premises with the customer’s vehicle that day.

Police confirmed a reckless and negligent driving case has now been opened for investigation into the crash. Officers said the circumstances remain under investigation and no arrests have been made at this stage.

Social media users flooded the comments questioning who would cover the repair costs after the crash footage spread online. Many joked about insurance companies dodging the claim, while others criticised the driver for taking someone else’s car without permission.

See the Facebook video below:

More stories coming out of Parklands

Cape Town Metro Police, led by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, arrested a group of Nigerians in Parklands last Wednesday.

A Nigerian man who went viral for mocking Zulu culture from inside a R9 million Maybach was arrested in Parklands, Cape Town.

A brawl on the side of the road in Parklands showed scooter delivery drivers and a motorist battling it out.

Source: Briefly News